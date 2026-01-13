New Hemp product rules delay proposed under Hemp Planting Predictability Act

The Brief A new federal law approved in 2025 would outlaw any hemp product with greater than .4 mg of THC. The move would ban popular THC seltzers and gummies — a growing industry among breweries in Minnesota. The Hemp Planting Predictability Act would amend the newly approved policies by delaying the changes from going into effect until 2028.



A growing hemp industry in Minnesota that is now grappling with a new federal law threatening to make intoxicating hemp products illegal could soon be back in the green if legislation to amend the new rules is approved.

Minnesota Hemp industry rules

What we know:

The legal hemp industry in Minnesota currently tops more than $200 million, due in part to the increasing popularity of THC seltzers, which have since become a mainstay product for several breweries throughout the state.

Dan Justesen from Utepils previously told FOX 9 that the beverages account for more than 15% of their business. Similarly, Jon Halper, CEO of Top 10 Liquors, said that THC drinks make up almost 15% of their overall sales in November 2025.

As part of a budget deal that was approved in late 2025, Congress passed legislation that effectively bans intoxicating hemp products — effectively closing the lid on the popular seltzers in Minnesota.

The ban has led to concerns among Minnesota brewers, who say THC beverages and gummies have provided pivotal additional revenue streams.

Hemp regulation changes proposed

Dig deeper:

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig and House Representative Jim Baird (Indiana) have since introduced a bill to delay changes to federal hemp law that would hurt Minnesota’s hemp producers and small business owners.

The Hemp Planting Predictability Act amends the newly approved hemp policies that outlaw any hemp product with greater than .4 mg of THC by delaying the changes from going into effect until 2028.

The proposal is said to provide farmers and businesses the time to adjust to changing federal policies, noting that farm operations often plan crop rotation and capital investments years in advance.

"Similarly, small businesses, including brewers, have invested in building out nonalcoholic hemp-infused beverages. Prohibiting those products would be a financially fatal wound for many craft brewers in Minnesota," the proposal notes.

It also provides Congress with the time to hold hearings to craft a more comprehensive plan focused on federal hemp laws.

What they're saying:

"Recent changes to hemp production and processing regulations pulled the rug out from under Minnesota’s hemp producers, craft brewers and retailers at a time when too many business owners are already dealing with high prices and uncertainty," Rep. Craig said in a statement. "I’m proud to be introducing this common sense legislation with my colleague Rep. Baird to fight these ill-thought out policies and support the farmers and small business owners who make up Minnesota’s $200 million hemp industry."

What's next:

If the federal law takes effect, cannabis products could still be sold in states with legalized marijuana, but only by licensed cannabis retailers.

The hemp-derived products would no longer be available at liquor stores or through traditional banking systems, effectively ending their production in most cases.