Minnesota weather: Winter storm watch for parts of MN, Twin Cities this weekend

Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, West Polk County, Kittson County, West Marshall County
12
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
High Wind Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Rice County, Hennepin County, Wright County, Steele County, Anoka County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Roseau County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Norman County, Clay County, Wilkin County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Meeker County, Swift County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Sibley County, Nicollet County, Todd County, Martin County, Kandiyohi County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Pope County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pierce County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Renville County, Goodhue County, Anoka County, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Lac Qui Parle County, Brown County, Ramsey County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Redwood County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Swift County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Kandiyohi County, Washington County, Pope County, Rice County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County

Minnesota weather: Winter storm watch for parts of MN, Twin Cities this weekend

Published  March 12, 2026 3:22pm CDT
Weather Forecast
The Brief

    • A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the Twin Cities metro, this weekend.
    • The watch says heavy snow and strong winds are possible Saturday night into Sunday, with possible travel difficulties into Monday.
    • Stay with FOX 9 and download the FOX 9 Weather app for location-based updates.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A winter storm watch has been issued for the southern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and parts of Wisconsin this weekend. 

Winter storm watch for portions of MN

A winter storm watch has been issued for this weekend. It includes the Twin Cities.

Local perspective:

The winter storm watch says heavy snow and strong winds are possible Saturday night into Sunday, with possible travel difficulties into Monday. The watch has been issued from Saturday evening into Monday morning.

A strong Colorado Low will track east this weekend, bringing heavy snow to parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. 

The overall storm track for heaviest snow is still undefined. Stay with FOX 9 and download the FOX 9 Weather app for location-based weather alerts.

Rain, snow and wind Thursday night into Friday

What's coming first:

Before we get to the wintry weather this weekend, there will be rain, snow and wind, but not for everyone. 

Rain rolls into the Twin Cities metro Thursday evening  with light to moderate showers continuing overnight. Areas north of the Interstate 94 corridor may see a rain-snow mix, while northern Minnesota sees mostly snow. Northern regions could pick up 4 inches or more of accumulation.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday until Friday afternoon for parts of northern Minnesota, including the Duluth area. A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday for southern Cook and southern Lake counties.

Weather ForecastMinnesota