Minnesota weather: Winter storm watch for parts of MN, Twin Cities this weekend

A winter storm watch has been issued for the southern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and parts of Wisconsin this weekend.

Local perspective:

The winter storm watch says heavy snow and strong winds are possible Saturday night into Sunday, with possible travel difficulties into Monday. The watch has been issued from Saturday evening into Monday morning.

A strong Colorado Low will track east this weekend, bringing heavy snow to parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The overall storm track for heaviest snow is still undefined. Stay with FOX 9 and download the FOX 9 Weather app for location-based weather alerts.

Rain, snow and wind Thursday night into Friday

What's coming first:

Before we get to the wintry weather this weekend, there will be rain, snow and wind, but not for everyone.

Rain rolls into the Twin Cities metro Thursday evening with light to moderate showers continuing overnight. Areas north of the Interstate 94 corridor may see a rain-snow mix, while northern Minnesota sees mostly snow. Northern regions could pick up 4 inches or more of accumulation.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday until Friday afternoon for parts of northern Minnesota, including the Duluth area. A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday for southern Cook and southern Lake counties.