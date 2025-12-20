Lake Street ICE protest: Community groups march in support of immigrants

The Brief Protesters are marching on Lake Street in Minneapolis to voice their support for immigrants amid ongoing ICE operations. The groups include several organizations that are speaking out against the actions taken by ICE during Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities. The march started near Mercado Central and is set to end near Karmel Mall.



Several community groups are gathering on Lake Street in Minneapolis to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the state.

Raw footage of the march will be uploaded above.

Ice protest on Lake Street in Minneapolis

What they're saying:

The march, organized by an alliance of labor unions and civil rights organizations, is meant to show support for immigrants in the Twin Cities.

An event page for the march says, "We will raise our voices to say YES to our immigrant neighbors and NO to bigotry, racism and ICE attacks."

Protesters began marching near Mercado Central on Lake Street before ending the march near Karmel Mall, also on Lake Street.

The backstory:

Recent ICE raids, both in Minneapolis and St. Paul as well as the surrounding suburbs, have grown widespread fear in immigrant communities.

Operation Metro Surge led to several confrontations between federal law enforcement after residents swarmed and sometimes disrupted ICE operations.

President Donald Trump used several of his speeches to target the Somali community in Minnesota, saying he does not want them in the country.