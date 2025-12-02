Pres. Trump on Somalis: 'I don't want them in our country'

The Brief President Trump criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling them incompetent and criticizing their handling of Somalis in Minnesota. Trump said he doesn't want Somalis in Minnesota, and he doesn't care if that's politically incorrect to say. Trump emphasized the need for America to focus on rebuilding itself.



President Donald Trump said he does not want people from Somalia in the United States, saying Somalis "ripped off" the state of Minnesota and "contribute to nothing."

"I don't want them in our country," Trump said, adding he doesn't care if that's not politically correct.

Trump comments on Walz, Somalis in Minnesota

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Trump was asked about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and if he should resign after several cases of fraud in the state. He labeled Walz as "grossly incompetent" and expressed similar sentiments about U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota). He criticized their handling of issues in Minnesota, particularly in relation to the Somali community.

Trump expressed his desire to limit immigration, particularly from countries he perceives as problematic. He mentioned Somalia specifically, criticizing the country's lack of structure and governance.

"I hear they ripped off — Somalians, ripped off that state for billions of dollars, billions every year, billions of dollars. And they contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88%. They contribute nothing. I don't want them in our country. I'll be honest with you," Trump said on Tuesday.

He noted he doesn't care if that's not politically correct to say, adding, "I don't want them in our country. Their country's no good for a reason. Their country stinks and we don't want them in our country. I could say that about other countries too."

"If we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. She's garbage. Her friends are garbage. … These are people that do nothing but complain," Trump added.

Trump emphasized his belief that the U.S. should focus on its internal issues rather than accepting immigrants from certain countries.

ICE targeting Somali community: Reports

Trump's comments come as his administration is reportedly targeting the Twin Cities Somali community a week after Trump said he was terminating Somali Minnesotans Temporary Protected Status.