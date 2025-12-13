Chanhassen ICE raid: Crowd forms as agents attempt to carry out arrests

The Brief A heavy law enforcement was in Chanhassen in response to a crowd surrounding an ICE raid. A FOX 9 reporter witnessed at least one person being taken into custody and being placed inside an ambulance. This is a developing story and will be updated.



A heavy police presence formed in response to a crowd surrounding an ICE raid in Chanhassen.

Raw footage from the scene will be uploaded above.

Chanhassen ICE raid

What we know:

Witnesses say ICE agents tried to arrest two workers at a house that is under construction.

A crowd then formed when the workers would not come down from the roof.

One worker was later taken away by ambulance, but another was allowed to leave when ICE agents withdrew from the area.

Some people in the crowd provided the worker on the roof with blankets, a warm drink and food to help him wait out the agents.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 has not confirmed if the man taken away in the ambulance is in ICE custody or not.

No information has been shared on what led ICE agents to the area.

Images from the scene can be viewed below:

Image shows protesters confronting federal agents. (FOX 9)

Image shows a heavy law enforcement presence during a possible ICE raid in Chanhassen. (FOX 9)

Image shows a heavy law enforcement presence during a possible ICE raid in Chanhassen.

Image shows a heavy police presence in Chanhassen. (FOX 9)

FOX 9 is working to verify details and will update this developing story.