Chanhassen ICE raid: Crowd forms as agents attempt to carry out arrests
CHANHASSEN, MINN. (FOX 9) - A heavy police presence formed in response to a crowd surrounding an ICE raid in Chanhassen.
Chanhassen ICE raid
What we know:
Witnesses say ICE agents tried to arrest two workers at a house that is under construction.
A crowd then formed when the workers would not come down from the roof.
One worker was later taken away by ambulance, but another was allowed to leave when ICE agents withdrew from the area.
Some people in the crowd provided the worker on the roof with blankets, a warm drink and food to help him wait out the agents.
What we don't know:
FOX 9 has not confirmed if the man taken away in the ambulance is in ICE custody or not.
No information has been shared on what led ICE agents to the area.
Image shows protesters confronting federal agents. (FOX 9)
Image shows a heavy law enforcement presence during a possible ICE raid in Chanhassen. (FOX 9)
Image shows a heavy law enforcement presence during a possible ICE raid in Chanhassen.
Image shows a heavy police presence in Chanhassen. (FOX 9)
FOX 9 is working to verify details and will update this developing story.
The Source: This story uses information gathered by FOX 9 reporters at the scene.