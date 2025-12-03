Trump's remarks, threats spark fear in Minnesota’s Somali community

The Brief Members of the local Somali community are concerned after recent comments by President Trump. City officials in Minneapolis and St Paul say they have received credible reports that 100 federal agents will be deployed to the Twin Cities to target the Somali community. The owner of a coffee shop in Karmel Mall says the president is wrong about Somali people and hopes he changes his mind.



Minnesota is home to 80,000 Somalis, making it the largest population of Somalis in the country.

But Minneapolis city leaders say they are getting credible reports that the community is on edge after as many as 100 federal agents will be deployed to the Twin Cities this week to target the community over allegations of potentially fraudulent activity.

‘I love America'

Local perspective:

Khadijo Warsame has owned the Zahra Cafe in the Karmel Mall of south Minneapolis for two years, but she believes business was slow on Tuesday because of rhetoric by President Trump.

"Everyone is scared, but I'm not scared, but a lot of people who are undocumented, they have a work permit only, they don't want to come to the mall and buy something because they worry about ICE," said Warsame.

'The mood is very bad'

The backstory:

Warsame hopes innocent Somalis are not caught up in the immigration enforcement operation as President Trump escalates his verbal attacks on Somali immigrants.

"I don't know why he keeps saying Somali. There are other immigrants. So I feel bad, and I hope they are not going back because Somalia is not safe," said Warsame.

Warsame says President Trump is unfairly painting the entire Somali community with a broad brush because of the fraud in several social service programs.

She says most Somalis in Minnesota are like her, American citizens who want those who break the law to face the consequences.

"I'm not stealing any money. I'm American. I'm working. I've been in America 26 years. I have my own house. All the Somalians are not bad," said Warsame.

'We're innocent people'

What they're saying:

Warsame hopes President Trump changes his mind about the Somali people.

"I'm asking all the American people to support us and help us and not to listen to President Trump. That's what I'm telling them," said Warsame.