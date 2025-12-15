ICE agents swarmed by protesters in Minneapolis

The Brief The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said they responded after ICE agents called for help after being surrounded by protesters. The agents were swarmed by a group of 60 to 70 people as they attempted to make arrests near Karmel Mall. Witnesses told FOX 9 at least four people were arrested during the incident.



An ICE operation near Karmel Mall in Minneapolis was disrupted on Monday after agents were swarmed by a reported group of 60 to 70 protesters.

ICE at Karmel Mall

What we know:

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says its deputies responded around 1:10 p.m. to calls for help from the Department of Homeland Security.

ICE agents said they were surrounded and being attacked in the area of 29th Street West and Pillsbury Avenue by "60 to 70 agitators."

When deputies arrived, they say they did not witness any attacks or agents needing medical assistance but saw the crowd was preventing agents from leaving. Deputies assisted with crowd control, allowing the agents to leave the area. No arrests were made during the incident and deputies say they did not use any pepper spray or tear gas to clear the crowd.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office writes: "The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office will always respond to a help call where there are reported attacks. We do not take part in civil immigration enforcement, and we do not assist any other agencies in their civil immigration enforcement. Our obligation is to ensure the safety of all people in Hennepin County. For transparency, we are releasing the non-emergency call that was received."

The backstory:

Witness Taneka Dortch told FOX 9 they saw ICE agents arrest at least four people near Karmel Mall, including two Hispanic women and a U.S. citizen of Somali heritage who was among the protesters. The witness claims agents mistakenly arrested the man thinking he had thrown a snowball at the agents when it had been other protesters.

A vehicle belonging to the women was left abandoned down the block from the mall with what appeared to be Taco Bell delivery orders inside.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to learn more about the incident.