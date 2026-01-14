ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Good suffered internal bleeding; extent of injuries unclear

The Brief Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good, suffered internal bleeding to the torso during the incident. The extent of his injuries is unclear. He was treated at a hospital after the shooting and released that day. Good's shooting has sparked daily protests across the Twin Cities. It's been exactly one week since the incident.



Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 7, suffered internal bleeding to the torso, according to reports from CBS News and ABC News, who are are citing multiple, unnamed U.S. government officials.

Jonathan Ross injured in shooting

What we know:

DHS has not shared Ross' condition nor have officials expanded on his injuries. It's unclear how extensive the bleeding was. On the day of the shooting, federal officials had said he was treated at a hospital and released that day after being hit by the vehicle, but did not expand on his injuries.

Videos from the scene showed Ross walking away after the incident. DHS has said Ross shot Good in "self-defense" but local officials and witnesses disputed that claim.

Ross was previously injured in a separate incident in June 2025 in Bloomington. He was dragged by a vehicle driven by a suspect, which resulted in dozens of stitches and hospital care.

6 Federal prosecutors resign amid investigation

The backstory:

Six prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota have resigned in the wake of a reported investigation into the widow of Renee Good, the woman shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

Among the resignations is First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson, who has been the face of the Minnesota fraud investigations.

Thompson was the lead prosecutor in the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation in Minnesota, and was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as acting U.S. Attorney in Minnesota earlier this year. As First Assistant U.S. Attorney, he announced additional charges related to various fraud investigations in state programs in December 2025.

The New York Times is reporting Thompson and other prosecutors resigned after they were pushed to investigate the widow of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by ICE in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

ICE in Minnesota updates

Timeline:

Federal immigration agents continue their operation in Minnesota on Wednesday, exactly a week after an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in her vehicle in Minneapolis.

READ MORE: Minnesota ICE lawsuit: Judge allows ICE to continue operation amid legal arguments

Local and state leaders held a conference at noon on Wednesday to discuss "escalating lawless and reckless ICE activity" and will announce weekly community briefings.

Students at St. Paul schools walked out of classes at noon and marched to the Minnesota State Capitol for an afternoon rally in protest of Good's shooting death, and the increased presence of ICE agents in the Twin Cities.