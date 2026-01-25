LIVE UPDATES | ICE in MN: Judge orders evidence in Pretti shooting preserved, vigils honor his memory

The Brief A U.S. District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order saying the federal government must preserve all evidence related to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Alex Pretti by a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Residents in the Twin Cities community, as well as people across the country, held vigils to honor Pretti’s memory. Border Patrol and ICE leaders are set to hold a news conference on Sunday afternoon.



A judge made an overnight ruling to grant a temporary restraining order that says the federal government must preserve all evidence related to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

Meanwhile, the Hennepin County Attorney is asking the public to submit any evidence or information related to the shooting to her office.

Candlelight vigils honoring Pretti’s memory were held across the Twin Cities and the country overnight.

Local leaders in Minnesota continue to call for an end to ICE operations in the state.

Border Patrol and ICE leadership are set to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Minneapolis shooting: National Guard activated after man killed by Border Patrol

Find live updates on this shooting below. Watch FOX 9 live in the player above. Live events and other updates can be viewed below.

Judge orders preservation of evidence

Overnight developments:

A U.S. district court judge granted a temporary restraining order for the State of Minnesota that says federal agencies can't alter or destroy any evidence related to the shooting of Alex Pretti.

Judge Eric Tostrud ruled on the Minnesota Attorney General's lawsuit during the late night hours after the fatal shooting.

The Department of Homeland Security has until noon Monday, Jan. 26, to respond to the ruling.

An evidence hearing for the case is also scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 26.

Attorney General Ellison shared a statement on the shooting, saying, in part,

"A full, impartial, and transparent investigation into his shooting at the hands of DHS agents is non-negotiable.

"Minnesota law enforcement is currently carrying out such an investigation, and it is essential that the evidence collected by federal agents is preserved and turned over to state officials."

As the investigations into this shooting continue, several state leaders are asking for the investigation to be handled by Minnesota law enforcement.

This comes as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said they were blocked by federal agents from investigating the shooting scene.

Vigils honor Alex Pretti

Local perspective:

Hundreds of Twin Cities Community members came together to honor and remember Alex Pretti by holding a candlelight memorial at the scene of where he was fatally shot.

Some held signs and spoke out against the ongoing federal immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota.

Colleagues and loved ones remember Pretti as a dedicated ICU nurse who worked for Veterans Affairs.

READ MORE: Minneapolis shooting: What we know about Alex Pretti, the man killed by Border Patrol agent

Image shows hundreds of people gathering at a makeshift memorial for Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent. (FOX 9)

Michael Pretti, his father who lives in Colorado, told The AP:

"He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset. He thought it was terrible, you know, kidnapping children, just grabbing people off the street. He cared about those people, and he knew it was wrong, so he did participate in protests."

Pretti’s mother said he cared immensely about the direction the country was headed, especially the Trump administration’s rollback of environmental regulations, the AP says.

Pretti’s ex-wife, who spoke to the Associated Press, said she was not surprised he would have been involved in protesting Trump’s immigration crackdown. She said she had not spoken to him since they divorced more than two years ago and she moved to another state. She said he's a Democratic voter and had participated in protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020.

She described him as someone who might shout at law enforcement officers at a protest, but she had never known him to be physically confrontational, the AP reports.

He got a permit to carry a concealed firearm about three years ago, she told the AP. He owned at least one semiautomatic handgun when they separated.