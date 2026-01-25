Minneapolis shooting: Alex Pretti remembered for helping others

The Brief Alex Pretti's neighbors in south Minneapolis are still trying to wrap their heads around the death of their neighbor by Border Patrol agents. Many who live in the city's Whittier neighborhood are still in shock after Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents on Saturday.



Through friends and neighbors, Alex Pretti's life is coming into clearer focus.

‘Doing what little he could’

What we know:

Whether it was bringing hot dogs for a National Night Out block party or just walking his dog around the neighborhood, neighbors say Alex Pretti always wanted to help others. And they say they are heartbroken he was killed doing just that.

"It's horrifying. Incomprehensible. What do you even do with that information? It’s almost impossible to process because how does something like that happen? How is it even possible?" said neighborhood Nathan Duin.

‘Not well, not safe, disconcerted’

The backstory:

Family members say Pretti was born in Illinois but grew up in Green Bay, Wis., and graduated from Preble High School, where he often sang in the choir and performed in musicals.

He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and worked as a research scientist before going back to school to become a registered nurse at the VA.

"He was a gentle person and he was kind. And he loved his dog. and he was always smiles and all that," said neighbor Jeane Wiener.

Family members say Pretti was also an avid outdoorsman, who loved mountain biking and cared immensely about the environment.

A neighbor says one of his last conversations with Pretti was about trimming some overgrown branches on a tree near his building.

"He was just a mellow dude. He liked his cars. He liked his outdoor stuff," said neighbor Tim Roehl.

‘I feel very sad’

What they're saying:

Neighbors say the picture federal officials are painting of Pretti doesn't line up with the man they knew.

But even trying to set the record straight won't heal the hole in their hearts.

"I hope this is enough and they just move on," said Duin.