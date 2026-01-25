Minneapolis shooting: Minnesota CEOs call for peace after Alex Pretti fatally shot

The Brief More than 60 CEOs from Minnesota-based companies have issued an open letter calling for peace after Alex Pretti was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent on Saturday in Minneapolis. The letter calls for de-escalation and cooperation among federal law enforcement officials. The business community emphasizes its commitment to Minnesota's future.



More than 60 CEOs from Minnesota-based companies have come together to address recent challenges facing the state after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent on Saturday in south Minneapolis.

Business leaders call for cooperation

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce released a letter on behalf of the CEOs, urging for immediate deescalation of tensions. The letter emphasizes the need for state, local, and federal officials to collaborate on finding real solutions.

The business community has been actively working with government officials to address these challenges. The letter highlights their commitment to ensuring a strong and vibrant Minnesota.

Minnesota's pro sports teams get involved

The Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves, Twins and Lynx, Wild and Minnesota United are all involved in the petition signed by CEOs. The Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Renee Good before their Jan. 8 tip-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Target Center. Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7. Their Saturday game against the Golden State Warriors was postponed after Pretti was fatally shot, and rescheduled for Sunday.

Target Center was the host for a large anti-ICE rally last Friday after a march through downtown Minneapolis. All of Minnesota's sports teams also called for unity after George Floyd was killed in a police incident on Memorial Day in 2020.

Minnesota's CEOs have been in close communication with the office of Gov. Tim Walz, the White House and local mayors to advance solutions. The letter reflects a longstanding effort to build a prosperous future for Minnesota, even in difficult times.

Here's a list of the businesses who are part of the open letter:

3M – William Brown, Chairman and CEO

Allianz Life Insurance Company – Jasmine Jirele, President and CEO

Allina – Lisa Shannon, President and CEO, Tim Welsh, Board Chair

Ameriprise Financial – James Cracchiolo, Chairman and CEO

Anchor Paper – Brooke Lee, CEO

Andersen Corporation – Chris Galvin, Chairman and CEO

APi Group – Russell Becker, CEO and President

Best Buy – Corie Barry, CEO

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota – Dana Erickson, President and CEO

Boston Scientific – Joseph Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and Group President, Cardiology

Cargill – Brian Sikes, Board Chair and CEO

Carlson – Scott Gage, Chair

CentraCare Health – Kenneth Holmen, M.D., President and CEO

C.H. Robinson – Dave Bozeman, President and CEO

CHS – Jay Debertin, President and CEO

Children’s Minnesota – Emily Chapman, M.D., CEO

Delta Dental of Minnesota – Rodney Young, CEO

Deluxe Corporation – Barry McCarthy, President and CEO

Donaldson Company, Inc. – Tod Carpenter, Chairman, President and CEO

ECMC Group – Dan Fisher, CEO

Ecolab – Christophe Beck, Chairman and CEO

Essentia Health – Dr. David Herman, CEO

Fairview Health Services – James Hereford, President and CEO

Faribault Mill – Ross Widmoyer, President and CEO

Gardner Builders – Bob Gardner, Founder and CEO

General Mills – Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO

Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare – Barbara Joers, President and CEO

Greater MSP – Peter Frosch, CEO

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation – Dr. Joseph Lee, President and CEO

HealthPartners – Andrea Walsh, President and CEO

Hormel – Jeff Ettinger, Interim CEO

Kraus-Anderson Companies, Inc. – Peter J. Diessner, CEO

Land O'Lakes – Beth Ford, President and CEO

Liberty Diversified International – Mike Fiterman, Chairman

Marsden Holding – Guy Mingo, President and CEO

Mayo Clinic – Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., President and CEO

Medica – Lisa Erickson, President and CEO

Medtronic – Geoff Martha, CEO and Chairman

Minnesota Business Partnership – Kurt Zellers, CEO

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce – Doug Loon, President and CEO

Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx – On behalf of the entire organization

Minnesota United FC – Shari Ballard, CEO

Minnesota Vikings – On behalf of the entire organization

Minnesota Wild – On behalf of the entire organization

Mortenson – David Mortenson, Chairperson

New Horizon Academy – Chad Dunkley, CEO

nVent – Beth Woxniak, Chair and CEO

Patterson Companies – Robert Rajalingam, CEO

Pentair – John L. Staunch, President and CEO

Piper Sandler – Chad Abraham, Chairman and CEO

Prime Therapeutics – Mostafa Kamal, President and CEO

Red Wing Shoes – Allison Gettings, President and CEO

Ryan Companies US, Inc. – Brian Murray, CEO

Securian Financial Group – Chris Hilger, Chairman, President and CEO

Sleep Number – Linda Findley, President and CEO

SPS Commerce – Chad Collins, CEO

Target – Michael Fiddelke, Incoming CEO

Tennant Company – Dave Huml

Thrivent – Teresa Rasmussen, President and CEO

The Toro Company – Rick Olson, Chairman and CEO

UnitedHealth Group – Stephen J. Hemsley, CEO

U.S. Bancorp – Gunjan Kedia, CEO

Winnebago – Michael Happe, President and CEO

Xcel Energy – Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and CEO

The specific solutions proposed by the CEOs and the timeline for implementation remain unclear.