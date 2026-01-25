Minneapolis shooting: Minnesota CEOs call for peace after Alex Pretti fatally shot
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 60 CEOs from Minnesota-based companies have come together to address recent challenges facing the state after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent on Saturday in south Minneapolis.
Business leaders call for cooperation
What we know:
The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce released a letter on behalf of the CEOs, urging for immediate deescalation of tensions. The letter emphasizes the need for state, local, and federal officials to collaborate on finding real solutions.
The business community has been actively working with government officials to address these challenges. The letter highlights their commitment to ensuring a strong and vibrant Minnesota.
Minnesota's pro sports teams get involved
Why you should care:
The Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves, Twins and Lynx, Wild and Minnesota United are all involved in the petition signed by CEOs. The Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Renee Good before their Jan. 8 tip-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Target Center. Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7. Their Saturday game against the Golden State Warriors was postponed after Pretti was fatally shot, and rescheduled for Sunday.
Target Center was the host for a large anti-ICE rally last Friday after a march through downtown Minneapolis. All of Minnesota's sports teams also called for unity after George Floyd was killed in a police incident on Memorial Day in 2020.
The backstory:
Minnesota's CEOs have been in close communication with the office of Gov. Tim Walz, the White House and local mayors to advance solutions. The letter reflects a longstanding effort to build a prosperous future for Minnesota, even in difficult times.
The signatories
Dig deeper:
Here's a list of the businesses who are part of the open letter:
- 3M – William Brown, Chairman and CEO
- Allianz Life Insurance Company – Jasmine Jirele, President and CEO
- Allina – Lisa Shannon, President and CEO, Tim Welsh, Board Chair
- Ameriprise Financial – James Cracchiolo, Chairman and CEO
- Anchor Paper – Brooke Lee, CEO
- Andersen Corporation – Chris Galvin, Chairman and CEO
- APi Group – Russell Becker, CEO and President
- Best Buy – Corie Barry, CEO
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota – Dana Erickson, President and CEO
- Boston Scientific – Joseph Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and Group President, Cardiology
- Cargill – Brian Sikes, Board Chair and CEO
- Carlson – Scott Gage, Chair
- CentraCare Health – Kenneth Holmen, M.D., President and CEO
- C.H. Robinson – Dave Bozeman, President and CEO
- CHS – Jay Debertin, President and CEO
- Children’s Minnesota – Emily Chapman, M.D., CEO
- Delta Dental of Minnesota – Rodney Young, CEO
- Deluxe Corporation – Barry McCarthy, President and CEO
- Donaldson Company, Inc. – Tod Carpenter, Chairman, President and CEO
- ECMC Group – Dan Fisher, CEO
- Ecolab – Christophe Beck, Chairman and CEO
- Essentia Health – Dr. David Herman, CEO
- Fairview Health Services – James Hereford, President and CEO
- Faribault Mill – Ross Widmoyer, President and CEO
- Gardner Builders – Bob Gardner, Founder and CEO
- General Mills – Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO
- Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare – Barbara Joers, President and CEO
- Greater MSP – Peter Frosch, CEO
- Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation – Dr. Joseph Lee, President and CEO
- HealthPartners – Andrea Walsh, President and CEO
- Hormel – Jeff Ettinger, Interim CEO
- Kraus-Anderson Companies, Inc. – Peter J. Diessner, CEO
- Land O'Lakes – Beth Ford, President and CEO
- Liberty Diversified International – Mike Fiterman, Chairman
- Marsden Holding – Guy Mingo, President and CEO
- Mayo Clinic – Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., President and CEO
- Medica – Lisa Erickson, President and CEO
- Medtronic – Geoff Martha, CEO and Chairman
- Minnesota Business Partnership – Kurt Zellers, CEO
- Minnesota Chamber of Commerce – Doug Loon, President and CEO
- Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx – On behalf of the entire organization
- Minnesota United FC – Shari Ballard, CEO
- Minnesota Vikings – On behalf of the entire organization
- Minnesota Wild – On behalf of the entire organization
- Mortenson – David Mortenson, Chairperson
- New Horizon Academy – Chad Dunkley, CEO
- nVent – Beth Woxniak, Chair and CEO
- Patterson Companies – Robert Rajalingam, CEO
- Pentair – John L. Staunch, President and CEO
- Piper Sandler – Chad Abraham, Chairman and CEO
- Prime Therapeutics – Mostafa Kamal, President and CEO
- Red Wing Shoes – Allison Gettings, President and CEO
- Ryan Companies US, Inc. – Brian Murray, CEO
- Securian Financial Group – Chris Hilger, Chairman, President and CEO
- Sleep Number – Linda Findley, President and CEO
- SPS Commerce – Chad Collins, CEO
- Target – Michael Fiddelke, Incoming CEO
- Tennant Company – Dave Huml
- Thrivent – Teresa Rasmussen, President and CEO
- The Toro Company – Rick Olson, Chairman and CEO
- UnitedHealth Group – Stephen J. Hemsley, CEO
- U.S. Bancorp – Gunjan Kedia, CEO
- Winnebago – Michael Happe, President and CEO
- Xcel Energy – Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and CEO
What we don't know:
The specific solutions proposed by the CEOs and the timeline for implementation remain unclear. The Source: Information from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.