LIVE UPDATES | ICE in MN: Businesses closed for 'ICE Out' strike; feds call for state cooperation

Several businesses are closed on Friday for an "ICE Out" general strike across Minnesota. The Department of Homeland Security continues to beseech state officials for more immigration enforcement cooperation. Find live updates on ICE operations in Minnesota below.



Organizers of a statewide "Day of Action" across Minnesota are calling for no work, school or shopping to take a stand against ICE operations in the state.

ICE leaders in Minnesota, along with Border Patrol Commander at Large Greg Bovino, spoke at the Whipple Federal Building on Friday morning. That full news conference can be viewed below.

11 a.m. Judge orders release of 2-year-old girl from ICE custody

A 2-year-old child from Ecuador who was taken into ICE custody with her father during a Minneapolis traffic stop on Thursday has been ordered to be released.

Attorneys filed emergency habeas for the release of the toddler and her father, citing asylum claims and warrantless arrest.

"Respondents have taken a 2-year-old into custody – an escalation of violence that is unspeakable, cruel and without any legal basis or justification," court filings say.

The judge ordered the child be released by 9:30 p.m. Friday. The attorney has been given parental authority to pick up the child from detention and return her to her mother.

10:30 a.m. Faith leaders hold anti-ICE protest at MSP airport

Protesters at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, led by clergy leaders, called for Delta Air Lines and Signature Aviation to stand with Minnesotans against ICE operations in the state.

Organizers with Faith in Minnesota said ICE relies on the companies for logistical support and moving detainees across the country.

10 a.m. ICE and Border Patrol leaders speak at Whipple Federal Building

Border Patrol Commander at Large Greg Bovino and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Executive Assistant Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Marcos Charles gathered at the Whipple Federal Building to share an update on Operation Metro Surge.

They began by touting the arrests made in recent days, saying they will "not be deterred" in their operations. The border patrol commander then displayed the booking photos of several convicted criminals who they say are in the country illegally.

Bovino then spoke about crimes encountered at the U.S. Southern Border and chastised media outlets for a perceived lack of reporting on crimes committed by people in the United States illegally.

He then addressed the crimes against children and spoke about the 5-year-old boy, Liam Ramos, who was seen in ICE custody earlier this week.

Assistant ERO Director Charles said ICE agents stayed with Liam after Liam's father fled from them, and that family members refused to take him when they approached their home in Columbia Heights. They then claimed that the family came into the country illegally.

Lawyers for the family dispute this claim, saying they came to the U.S. the "right" way.

School staff said during a news conference on Wednesday that an adult in the home "begged" agents to let them care for Liam, but that ICE agents refused. They add that Liam was "essentially used as bait" when he was told to approach the home.

Liam is now with his father in a detention facility in Texas, which Charles said is "better than social services."

They were then asked to respond to the data discrepancy between the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) and federal immigration enforcement.

Charles said it is true that the Minnesota DOC honors ICE detainers, but that issues arise when other counties and municipalities do not.

"When I say the State of Minnesota, I'm not talking about just the Department of Corrections, I'm talking throughout the state, counties, any municipalities that are holding people," Charles said. "Our stats are detainers for the ones that we count. We don't go into DOC data and count their data."

The men then spoke about the arrest of three people involved in a protest at a church in St. Paul, where activists called for the resignation of the pastor for his ICE leadership ties.

"Federal law protects the freedom of religion and the right to worship without interference," Marcos said. "What theses agitators did was not a peaceful protest."

FOX 9 reported on Thrusday night that the activists were still in custody after a judge ordered their release.

9 a.m. Renee Good shooting death ruled a homicide

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released a report on Thursday, Jan. 22, that ruled Renee Good's death a homicide.

Her cause of death was officially listed as "multiple gunshot wounds" after she was "shot by a law enforcement officer."

7:30 a.m. - DHS calls for state and local cooperation

The Department of Homeland Security said in a post that Minnesota Gov. Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey must work with the federal government to "make America safe again."

The post refers to a suspect who ICE agents say they were looking for when they raided the home of an elderly Hmong man in St. Paul. Agents were seen detaining the man, who was only wearing Crocs, shorts and a blanket over his shoulders, when they brought him outside in freezing weather.

It was later found that the suspect ICE was looking for had been in state custody the whole time.

ICE Out Minnesota general strike

Local perspective:

More than 700 businesses across Minnesota are closed as a form of protest against ICE operations in the state.

This move, labeled as an "economic blackout," is aimed at getting the attention of federal authorities and show opposition to the ongoing form of immigration enforcement.

With closures continuing to grow due to both the dangerously cold weather and the day of action, residents planning to leave home on Friday are encouraged to check ahead whether businesses, museums, places of worship or other destinations are open.

Minneapolis march Friday afternoon

Dig deeper:

Many others are planning to participate in a mile-long march that organizers are calling "ICE Out of MN: A Day of Truth and Freedom" in downtown Minneapolis, ending with a rally at Target Center.

That march is set to start at 2 p.m. at The Commons.