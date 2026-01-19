St. Paul ICE raid: Elderly citizen taken in shorts and crocs

The Brief Federal agents mistakenly detained a U.S. citizen in St. Paul, drawing community concern. ICE says the man lives in a home with their targets, but his family disputes this, saying they moved in two years ago. The man's mother was one of the first nurses treating Americans during the Secret War in Laos. She recently passed away and her funeral services are in February.



A St. Paul man was taken from his home by federal agents under unusual circumstances, sparking community outrage.

Unexpected federal action

What we know:

Federal agents broke down the door of a St. Paul home on Sunday, leading away ChongLy Scott Thao in only shorts, Crocs, and a baby’s blanket.

Observers captured the scene on video, questioning the agents' actions, including why Thao wasn't allowed to dress appropriately for the cold weather.

Thao, a U.S. citizen, was detained by ICE agents who believed he matched the description of two convicted sex offenders they were seeking.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has since stated that Thao lived with the offenders, which his family disputes, saying they’ve lived in the home for two years, and they suspect ICE was looking for a previous resident.

Thao's family and local officials, including Mayor Kaohly Her, have criticized the actions of the federal agents.

Mayor Her expressed her anger over the incident, stating that the sex offenders ICE mentioned do not reside with Thao's family.

Community response

What they're saying:

Mayor Her visited Thao’s family to hear their account of the incident. Along with other community members, Her is concerned about the impact of such actions on the Hmong-American community, who now fear ICE more than past Communist threats in Laos.

"They didn't ask for ID. They didn't ask to verify if it was the right person," said Mayor Her. She criticized ICE's statement as "irresponsible and reckless."

Thao’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist with expenses following the raid, including repairing the broken door.

What we don't know:

ICE didn’t answer FOX 9's specific questions about the incident and has not provided further details about why Thao was specifically targeted.