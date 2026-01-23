2-year-old girl in ICE custody: Judge orders release

The Brief A judge has ordered a toddler from Ecuador must be released from ICE custody by Friday night. The 2-year-old girl was detained, along with her father, during a traffic stop on Thursday. The arrest comes during ICE's Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities.



A 2-year-old child from Ecuador who was taken into ICE custody with her father during a Minneapolis traffic stop on Thursday has been ordered to be released.

Toddler to be released from ICE custody

What we know:

Attorneys filed emergency habeas for the release of the toddler and her father, citing asylum claims and warrantless arrest.

"Respondents have taken a 2-year-old into custody – an escalation of violence that is unspeakable, cruel and without any legal basis or justification," court filings say.

The judge ordered the child be released by 9:30 p.m. Friday. The attorney has been given parental authority to pick up the child from detention and return her to her mother.