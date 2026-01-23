ICE Out protests in MN: Arrests at MSP Airport, dispersal order at Whipple

The Brief Arrests have been reported after a protest at MSP Airport on Friday morning. Dispersal orders were also given at a protest outside the Whipple Federal Building. This comes on a day activists are calling "ICE Out of Minnesota: A Day of Truth and Freedom," in which people are encouraging Minnesotans not to go to work, school or go shopping.



People were arrested during a protest at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Friday morning, and dispersal orders were given at the Whipple Federal Building after protesters blocked an access road.

Activists are encouraging Minnesotans not to go to work, school or go shopping on Friday as they call for ICE to leave Minnesota. Hundreds of businesses are closed on Friday to show solidarity with those impacted by ICE's Operation Metro Surge. A march and rally are being held Friday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis as part of what activists are calling "ICE Out of Minnesota: A Day of Truth and Freedom."

Arrests at MSP Airport anti-ICE protest

What we know:

Clergy members held a protest on Friday at MSP Airport Friday morning. They were calling on airlines to stand with Minnesotans and call for ICE to leave the state.

According to a news release from protest organizers, "roughly 100 clergy were arrested" by MSP Airport and Bloomington police officers. Airport officials have not confirmed how many arrests were made during the demonstration."

The Metropolitan Airports Commission told FOX 9 it "worked in advance with event organizers to best accommodate their right to freedom of expression while also ensuring uninterrupted operations at MSP Airport. The approved demonstration permit set a dedicated location and maximum number of participants to maintain the safety of protesters, passengers and airport employees.

"When the permitted activity went beyond the agreed-upon terms, MSP Airport Police began taking necessary action, including arrests, to protect public safety, airport security and access to Terminal 1."

Ahead of Friday morning's protest, airlines were encouraging travelers to get to the airport at least three hours before their flight due to planned demonstrations outside the airport.

Dispersal orders at Whipple Federal Building after ice chunks thrown

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Friday gave dispersal orders to a crowd of protesters at the Whipple Federal Building, which has been the focal point for protesters in the weeks following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer on Jan. 7.

According to social media posts from the sheriff's office around 12:30 p.m. Friday: "Hennepin County Sheriff's Office deputies and members of multiple assisting agencies have given dispersal orders for an unlawful protest at the Whipple Building.

"Deputies have been on the ground for the last few hours and made several attempts to ask protesters to unblock an access road. The group was clear that they will not unblock the road. Deputies have explained what will happen if they do not comply with the lawful orders. We've given them time to move.

"There have been ice chunks thrown at multiple vehicles, breaking windows. Deputies have given three dispersal orders for an unlawful protest. Individuals who do not comply with orders and those who continue unlawful behavior have been and will continue to be arrested. Please avoid the area."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.