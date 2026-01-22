ICE in MN: Department of Corrections shows video disputing DHS account of arrests, ICE detainers

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) shared a video of its staff handing over inmates to federal agents, saying it honors ICE detainers. The video, and statements from the DOC, discredits a claim from the Department of Homeland Security, which said the individuals were arrested during Operation Metro Surge. This comes as the Trump Administration says it deployed thousands of ICE agents to Minnesota in response to a lack of cooperation from the state, which DOC leaders deny.



The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is mischaracterizing how local authorities respond to ICE detainers, sharing video that shows a coordinated transfer of an inmate into ICE custody.

Minnesota's cooperation with immigration enforcement

Big picture view:

The DOC said it took the "unprecedented step" of sharing surveillance footage that reportedly showed the transfer of two men into ICE custody.

This footage was taken on Jan. 12. The next day, the Department of Homeland Security shared a news release saying the two men, Meng Khong Yang and Joshua Fornoh, were arrested during Operation Metro Surge.

DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell took issue with this assertion, saying the two men were never released to the public and that the transfer was conducted in a secure, controlled setting with ICE coordination.

What they're saying:

The DOC said the aforementioned transfer was an example of a "routine process that occurs in every single case involving ICE detainers."

Commissioner Schnell shared the following statement:

"It is disturbing that DHS continues to issue inaccurate statements that erode public trust. We will not allow misinformation to go unchecked—especially when it threatens the integrity of public safety agencies and undermines transparency."

President Trump and others in his administration previously claimed that the thousands of ICE agents deployed to Minnesota are in response to a lack of cooperation with law enforcement.

Data discrepancies

By the numbers:

DOC officials also pointed out data discrepancies in the numbers released by DHS.

State records show there are 94 individuals with ICE detainers in county custody, along with 207 in state prisons.

Meanwhile, the DHS claims there are about 1,360 reportable criminals in Minnesota prison custody.

Commissioner Schnell said his team reached out to federal officials to "square up these numbers" but has not yet heard back.

