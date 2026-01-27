LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Some federal agents expected to leave as immigration leadership shifts

The Brief Some federal agents are expected to leave Minnesota starting Tuesday. Gregory Bovino is also set to depart as Tom Homan takes over immigration operations in the Twin Cities. Find live updates on ICE operations in Minnesota below.



Some federal agents are expected to begin leaving Minnesota on Tuesday as leadership of immigration operations in the Twin Cities changes.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that White House Border Czar Tom Homan will now serve as President Trump’s main point of contact on the ground in Minneapolis. Homan is scheduled to meet with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday to discuss next steps following phone calls between the president, Frey, and Gov. Tim Walz.

10 a.m. – Former President Joe Biden speaks out about Minneapolis

In a post on X, former President Joe Biden released the following statement about the ongoing immigration operations and deadly shootings in Minneapolis.

What has unfolded in Minneapolis this past month betrays our most basic values as Americans. We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street. We are not a nation that allows our citizens to be brutalized for exercising their constitutional rights. We are not a nation that tramples the 4th Amendment and tolerates our neighbors being terrorized. The people of Minnesota have stood strong — helping community members in unimaginable circumstances, speaking out against injustice when they see it, and holding our government accountable to the people. Minnesotans have reminded us all what it is to be American, and they have suffered enough at the hands of this Administration. Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America, especially when it’s our own government targeting American citizens.

No single person can destroy what America stands for and believes in, not even a President, if we — all of America — stand up and speak out. We know who we are. It's time to show the world. More importantly, it's time to show ourselves.

Now, justice requires full, fair, and transparent investigations into the deaths of the two Americans who lost their lives in the city they called home. Jill and I are sending strength to the families and communities who love Alex Pretti and Renee Good as we all mourn their senseless deaths.

9:50 a.m. – Traffic changes near Alex Pretti memorial

The City of Minneapolis said it is temporarily closing parking and shifting traffic lanes near the memorial for Alex Pretti to allow emergency vehicles to access the area and to protect people gathering at the site. City officials said pedestrian access will not be affected.

The city's post on social media did not say when traffic and parking will return to normal.

7:45 a.m. – Minnesota judge orders ICE director to court

Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz has ordered Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to appear in court in person on Friday. This comes after the judge said the Trump administration has failed to comply with orders to hold hearings for detained immigrants, The Associated Press reports.

"This Court has been extremely patient with respondents, even though respondents decided to send thousands of agents to Minnesota to detain aliens without making any provision for dealing with the hundreds of habeas petitions and other lawsuits that were sure to result," the judge wrote.

The judge continued, "Respondents have continually assured the Court that they recognize their obligation to comply with Court orders, and that they have taken steps to ensure that those orders will be honored going forward. Unfortunately, though, the violations continue."

6:45 a.m. – Gregory Bovino, some federal agents to leave Minnesota

Officials say some federal agents will depart as early as Tuesday, though the exact number and whether ICE agents are included remain unclear.

More than 3,000 federal agents are in Minnesota as part of Operation Metro Surge, including approximately 2,000 with ICE and 1,000 with Border Patrol.

Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino is also set to leave the state as White House Border Czar Tom Homan takes over. Sources confirmed Bovino was demoted following the deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, according to FOX 2. Both shootings occurred weeks apart in January while Bovino was overseeing immigration operations in Minnesota.

Bovino will be returning to his former role leading the implementation of the Trump Administration's immigration policy in California, FOX 2 reports.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Homan will now serve as President Trump’s main point of contact on the ground in Minneapolis. Homan is scheduled to meet with Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday to discuss next steps.

6:30 a.m. – Trump's phone calls with Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey

The change in leadership comes after Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey talked with President Donald Trump over the phone.

In a statement Monday, Frey says "the president agrees that the present situation cannot continue," adding that some agents will begin leaving the area on Tuesday.

"Minneapolis will continue to cooperate with state and federal law enforcement on real criminal investigations — but we will not participate in unconstitutional arrests of our neighbors. Violent criminals should be held accountable based on the crimes they commit, not based on where they are from," Frey said.

Gov. Walz also released a statement about his phone call with President Trump saying the president agreed to talk to Homeland Security about allowing independent investigations into the Minneapolis shootings, and also agreed to look into reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota.

Trump posted on Truth Social about the call with Walz, saying the two "seemed to be on a similar wavelength."