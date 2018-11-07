U.S. Rep. Omar declines reporter questions over Israel ban
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who attended Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's budget address Thursday, attempted to avoid reporters' questions regarding Israel's decision to bar her and Rep. Rashida Tlaib from entering the country for their planned visit next week.

House broadly condemns hate after anti-Semitism dispute
Divided in debate but mostly united in a final vote, the House passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry Thursday, with Democrats trying to push past a dispute that has overwhelmed their agenda and exposed fault lines that could dog them through elections next year.