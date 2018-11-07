Man accused of carrying on affair with Rep. Omar says wife made up claims
The alleged love interest of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says his ex-wife made up allegations that he was involved in an affair with the Minnesota representative.
Reps. Omar, Tlaib hold press conference in response to Israel travel restrictions
Reps. Omar and Tlaib held a press conference in response to Israel's decision not to allow them in the country on official travel.
U.S. Rep. Omar declines reporter questions over Israel ban
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who attended Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's budget address Thursday, attempted to avoid reporters' questions regarding Israel's decision to bar her and Rep. Rashida Tlaib from entering the country for their planned visit next week.
Rep. Ilhan Omar supporters protest Trump during visit to Minnesota
Rep. Ilhan Omar supporters protest Trump during visit to Minnesota as the two continue a feud on social media over comments Omar made on the 9/11 attacks.
House broadly condemns hate after anti-Semitism dispute
Divided in debate but mostly united in a final vote, the House passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry Thursday, with Democrats trying to push past a dispute that has overwhelmed their agenda and exposed fault lines that could dog them through elections next year.
Rep. Ilhan Omar faces more backlash over comments
Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing more backlash over recent comments.
MN Attorney General Keith Ellison responds to Rep. Omar tweet
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison responds to a tweet by Rep. Ilhan Omar many are calling "anti-semitic."
Rep. Ilhan Omar apologizes for "anti-semitic" tweet
Rep. Ilhan Omar apologized for a tweet many found to be anti-semitic.
Ilhan Omar supporters reflect on importance of her historic election to 5th District
Congress now has its first Somali- American member and it’s Minnesota’s own Ilhan Omar.
Women make history on election night in Minnesota
The so-called Year of the Woman came to fruition during election night with many historic firsts rising to the top of the election results.
Rep. Ilhan Omar gives victory speech after winning Congressional District 5
Rep. Ilhan Omar won Minnesota's 5th Congressional District Tuesday night and she took some time to celebrate at DFL headquarters.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, Jennifer Zielinski to face off in race for MN 5th Congressional District
Rep. Ilhan Omar was voted the official DFL candidate and Jennifer Zielinski was voted the GOP candidate in the race for MN 5th Congressional District.
Ilhan Omar wins Democratic Primary
Ilhan Omar wins the Democratic Primary in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District
DFL candidates in Fifth Congressional District race face off in forum
With Congressman Keith Ellison running for state attorney general, the race for his seat in the Fifth Congressional District is a big one.
Rep. Ilhan Omar wins DFL endorsement for 5th district congressional race
State Rep. Ilhan Omar took home the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party endorsement for Minnesota's fifth congressional district race Sunday afternoon at the party's convention.