ICE in Minnesota: Gov. Walz meets with 'Border Czar' Tom Homan

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz met with Tom Homan Tuesday morning as a leadership change is taking place with immigration enforcement operations in the state. Homan, President Trump's proclaimed "Border Czar," is taking over ICE operations in Minnesota, with Gregory Bovino and some Border Patrol agents leaving the state Tuesday. According to Walz's office, he reiterated to Homan in their meeting the need for impartial investigations on shootings involving federal agents, and to reduce the number of ICE agents in Minnesota.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz met with Tom Homan, a senior official with ICE who is proclaimed by President Donald Trump as the "Border Czar," Tuesday morning about ongoing immigration operations in the state.

Gov. Walz meets with Tom Homan

What we know:

The meeting took place as top Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino and some of his agents are set to leave Minnesota on Tuesday. That’s in the aftermath of 37-year-old Alex Pretti being fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent Saturday morning during a federal immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis. It’s the second fatal shooting involving a federal agent, and third incident, since Operation Metro Surge launched.

Gov. Walz’s office said he reiterated to Homan the need for impartial investigations into shootings involving federal agents, and reducing the number of ICE agents in the state. The meeting had a similar tone to Walz’s phone call with President Trump on Monday.

Walz’s office released the following statement to FOX 9.

What they're saying:

"Governor Walz met with Tom Homan this morning and reiterated Minnesota’s priorities: impartial investigations into the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents, a swift, significant reduction in the number of federal forces in Minnesota, and an end to the campaign of retribution against Minnesota. The Governor and Homan agreed on the need for an ongoing dialogue and will continue working toward those goals, which the President also agreed to yesterday. The Governor tasked the Minnesota Department of Public Safety as the primary liaison to Homan to ensure these goals are met."

Homan is also meeting with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday.

Bovino, Border Patrol agents to leave Minnesota 'imminently'

The backstory:

Some Border Patrol agents, including Bovino, are leaving Minnesota as early as Tuesday as leadership of immigration enforcement intoe state changes.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Homan will now serve as President Trump’s main point of contact on the ground in Minneapolis. It’s not clear how many agents are leaving Minnesota, and if any ICE agents are leaving.