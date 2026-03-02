Deshaun Hill murder: Cody Fohrenkam sentenced to 28 years in prison

The Brief Cody Fohrenkam has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder of Deshaun Hill Jr. in north Minneapolis. Fohrenkam previously had his conviction overturned for the 2022 shooting, but pleaded guilty one day into his retrial. As part of the plea agreement, he can’t appeal any issues that could have arisen at a second trial.



Cody Fohrenkam was sentenced on Monday to 28 years in prison over the 2022 shooting death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr. in north Minneapolis.

Deshaun Hill jr. shooter sentenced

What we know:

Fohrenkam pleaded guilty on Feb. 3, one day into his retrial after the Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out his murder conviction.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fohrenkam was sentenced to 340 months after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree intentional murder. He will be credited with 1,476 days time served for prior incarceration, and will be eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

Part of the plea agreement ensures Fohrenkam cannot appeal any issues that could arise at a second trial.

During the sentencing, the family of HIll played a tribute video in the courtroom to honor him, then had impact statements read on their behalf.

What they're saying:

"Deshaun had an astounding impact on the people around him. He was a beacon of light to many, and the pain of his loss will always be felt by his family and his community," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement following the sentencing. "I hope the resolution of this case after four years brings some small measure of peace to his loved ones. You have been in our thoughts throughout this entire process."

Deshaun Hill fatally shot

The backstory:

Hill was a standout student-athlete at Minneapolis North High School when he shot and killed on Feb. 9, 2022.

Surveillance video in the area shows Hill brushing past Fohrenkam several blocks from the North High campus, and the two potentially brushing shoulders, before Fohrenkam paused, turn around and fired three shots.

He was later arrested and charged in connection to Hill's murder.

Fohrenkam’s first trial

Dig deeper:

Fohrenkam was found guilty in the 2022 shooting death of Hill, who was 15 years old at the time. Fohrenkam was convicted in January 2023, and sentenced to 38.5 years a month later.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out that murder conviction due to illegally obtained statements.

The Court of Appeals found Fohrenkam was illegally detained on a separate matter in Carlton County, which held him until Minneapolis investigators could arrive and question him about Hill’s death.