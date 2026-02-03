Deshaun Hill's murder: Cody Fohrenkam pleads guilty

The Brief Cody Fohrenkam has pleaded guilty in the 2022 fatal shooting of Deshaun Hill Jr. Fohrenkam was found guilty but then his murder conviction was thrown out, prompting a new trial that began this week. Fohrenkam will be sentenced on March 2.



Cody Fohrenkam has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Deshaun Hill Jr. His retrial in the case began this week.

What we know:

Fohrenkam pleaded guilty on Tuesday, a day after his retrial in the case began after the Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out his murder conviction.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Fohrenkam faces more than 28 years in prison (340 months).

His sentencing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on March 2.

This plea agreement ensures Forhrenkam cannot appeal any issues that could arise at a second trial.

What they're saying:

"Deshaun Hill was beloved by his family, his friends, and his community. He had an unforgettable impact on his peers and community, encouraging other students to stay in school and served as a beacon of light for youth in our community," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. "To Deshaun’s loved ones, my thoughts are with you. I hope the resolution of this case after four long years brings a small measure of peace. Mr. Fohrenkam’s violent actions took Deshaun from his community and harmed many more. This plea holds him accountable and ensures that he is not able to harm anyone else."

Deshuan Hill fatally shot

The backstory:

Hill, a standout student-athlete at Minneapolis North High School, was shot and killed by a lone gunman on Feb. 9, 2022. Surveillance video in the area shows Hill in a walking boot from a prior injury, brushing past the shooter several blocks from the North High campus during the day. Authorities say the two were close enough to "possibly brush shoulders."

The shooter then paused, turned and fired three shots before fleeing the area. Fohrenkam was arrested, charged and convicted of Hill’s murder.

First trial:

Cody Fohrenkam was found guilty in the 2022 shooting death of Hill, who was 15 years old at the time. Fohrenkam was convicted in January 2023, and sentenced to 38.5 years a month later.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out that murder conviction, citing that prosecutors "committed prejudicial misconduct during arguments" and that the state failed to show Fohrenkam’s statements were lawfully obtained.

The Court of Appeals found Fohrenkam was illegally detained on a separate matter in Carlton County, which held him until Minneapolis investigators could arrive and question him about Hill’s death. The jury watched a 19-minute interrogation of Fohrenkam during his trial, then took less than an hour to convict him.