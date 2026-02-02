Deshaun Hill murder: Cody Fohrenkam retrial starts Monday

The Brief Cody Fohrenkam, the man convicted in the 2022 shooting death of Deshaun Hill Jr., is getting a new trial that starts with jury selection on Monday. Fohrenkam was convicted in January 2023, and sentenced to 38.5 years. The Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out the conviction, saying that prosecutors obtained statements from Fohrenkam illegally.



The man convicted of murdering Minneapolis North High School standout athlete Deshaun Hill Jr. is getting a new trial in Hennepin County Court, and it starts with jury selection Monday.

Cody Fohrenkam gets new trial

What we know:

Cody Fohrenkam was found guilty in the 2022 shooting death of Hill, who was 15 years old at the time. Fohrenkam was convicted in January 2023, and sentenced to 38.5 years a month later.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out that murder conviction, citing that prosecutors "committed prejudicial misconduct during arguments" and that the state failed to show Fohrenkam’s statements were lawfully obtained.

The Court of Appeals found Fohrenkam was illegally detained on a separate matter in Carlton County, which held him until Minneapolis investigators could arrive and question him about Hill’s death. The jury watched a 19-minute interrogation of Fohrenkam during his trial, then took less than hour to convict him.

Deshaun Hill fatally shot

The backstory:

Hill, a standout student-athlete at Minneapolis North, was shot and killed by a lone gunman on Feb. 9, 2022. Surveillance video in the area shows Hill in a walking boot from a prior injury, brushing past the shooter several blocks from the North High campus during the day. Authorities say the two were close enough to "possibly brush shoulders."

The shooter then paused, turned and fired three shots before fleeing the area. Fohrenkam was arrested, charged and convicted of Hill’s murder.