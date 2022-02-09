Remembering Deshaun Hill: North High athlete dies after shooting, family pleas for peace

North High students and coaches are grieving on Thursday after a star athlete and beloved member of the community has died following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

School leaders and the boy's family tell FOX 9 that 15-year-old Deshaun Hill passed away on Thursday following the shooting. FOX 9 is told Hill was a quarterback on the North High football team as well as a player for the basketball squad.

Deshaun Hill (FOX 9)

City officials told FOX 9 the teen was walking in the area of Penn Avenue and Golden Valley Road, in the city's Willard-Hay neighborhood, around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he was shot. City officials say the boy was rushed to the hospital in "extreme critical condition."

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, North High School wrote: "Dear Polar Nation. We have lost our beloved D. Hill."

In a message to FOX 9, Hill's uncle says Deshaun was more than just an athlete, saying he was a great all-around person who stayed out of trouble and took pride in his education.

"His three sisters loved him wholeheartedly and to his two little sisters, he was like a superhero," Hill's uncle added.

In a statement on Thursday, Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff writes: "We cannot begin to express the sadness we feel as a result of this devastating loss. This bright young man had everything to live for and a promising future ahead of him. The gun violence in our community has to stop. Our youth deserve to feel and be safe."

Hill is also being remembered by his coaches. In a tweet, North High basketball coach Larry McKenzie said: "The pain of watching my kids in tears over the loss of a teammate and friend is so difficult. A man of many words all of a sudden is speechless and doesn't know what to say. Prayer warriors, please lift our Minneapolis North High in prayer. We are hurting bad right now."

The suspect ran from the scene on foot. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Less than two hours after the shooting along Penn Avenue, police were also called out for a separate incident, in which a school bus driver was shot in the area of 37th Avenue North and Girard.