Live Minneapolis election results: Minneapolis City Council
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls to choose their next city council members in the city's 13 wards.
Minneapolis City Council race results
Find live election results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.
Results for Wards 1-7:
Results for Wards 8-13:
READ MORE: Minnesota 2025 election results
Minneapolis City Council candidates
In 2026, Minneapolis will have at least three new city council members. Jeremiah Ellison announced earlier this year he wouldn't run for reelection in Ward 5. Since then, he has taken a step back from his duties on the council, including dropping all of his committee assignments.
Andrea Jenkins in Ward 8 also announced she would not seek another term on the council. Finally, Emily Koski isn't running in Ward 11. Koski launched a mayoral bid but decided in April to drop that campaign.
Ward 1
- Elliott Payne, incumbent (DFL)
- Edwin B. Fruit (Socialist Workers Party)
- Brian Strahan (DFL)
Ward 2
- Robin Wonsley, incumbent (Democratic Socialist)
- Michael Baskins (DFL)
- Shelley Madore (DFL)
- Max Theroux (DFL)
Ward 3
- Michael Rainville, incumbent (DFL)
- Marcus Mills (Progressive Unity Independent)
Ward 4
- LaTrisha Vetaw, incumbent (DFL)
- Leslie Davis (Tell The Truth)
- Marvina Haynes (DFL)
Ward 5
- Ethrophic Burnett (DFL)
- Jōvan Northington (DFL)
- Maurice L Ward (DFL)
- Pearll Warren (DFL)
- Miles G. Wilson (DFL)
- Anndrea Young (DFL)
Ward 6
- Jamal Osman, incumbent (DFL)
- Mohamoud Hassan (DFL)
Ward 7
- Katie Cashman, incumbent (DFL)
- Elizabeth Shaffer (DFL)
- Corey Ryan Vest (DFL)
Ward 8
- Josh Bassais (DFL)
- Philip Galberth (Independent)
- Soren Stevenson (DFL)
- Bob Sullentrop (Republican)
Ward 9
- Jason Chavez, incumbent (DFL)
- Daniel Orban (Independent)
Ward 10
- Aisha Chughtai, incumbent (DFL)
- DeShanneon Grimes (DFL)
- Lydia Millard (DFL)
Ward 11
- Mariam DeMello (DFL)
- Jim Meyer (Budgetary Economic Stability)
- Jamison Whiting (DFL)
Ward 12
- Aurin Chowdhury, incumbent (DFL)
- Edward Bear Stops (Community over Politics)
- Becka Thompson (DFL)
Ward 13
- Bob "Again" Carney Jr. (Climate Revolution Elephant)
- Linea Palmisano, incumbent (DFL)
Election results from around Minnesota
Dig deeper:
Here's a look at election results from around Minnesota:
- Minnesota election results
- Minneapolis mayoral race results
- St. Paul mayoral race results
- Senate District 47 special election results
- Senate District 29 special election results
- Minneapolis City Council race results
- St. Paul ballot question results
- Minnesota school funding request results
- Minnesota city ballot questions
- Minnesota school board member race results
- Minnesota city council races results
- Minnesota city mayoral race results