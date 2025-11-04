Live Minneapolis election results: Minneapolis City Council

The Brief Voters in Minneapolis are choosing their next city council members in a ranked choice voting ballot. Find live election results below, starting after polls close at 8 p.m.



Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls to choose their next city council members in the city's 13 wards.

Minneapolis City Council race results

Find live election results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.

Results for Wards 1-7:

Results for Wards 8-13:

Minneapolis City Council candidates

In 2026, Minneapolis will have at least three new city council members. Jeremiah Ellison announced earlier this year he wouldn't run for reelection in Ward 5. Since then, he has taken a step back from his duties on the council, including dropping all of his committee assignments.

Andrea Jenkins in Ward 8 also announced she would not seek another term on the council. Finally, Emily Koski isn't running in Ward 11. Koski launched a mayoral bid but decided in April to drop that campaign.

Ward 1

Elliott Payne, incumbent (DFL)

Edwin B. Fruit (Socialist Workers Party)

Brian Strahan (DFL)

Ward 2

Robin Wonsley, incumbent (Democratic Socialist)

Michael Baskins (DFL)

Shelley Madore (DFL)

Max Theroux (DFL)

Ward 3

Michael Rainville, incumbent (DFL)

Marcus Mills (Progressive Unity Independent)

Ward 4

LaTrisha Vetaw, incumbent (DFL)

Leslie Davis (Tell The Truth)

Marvina Haynes (DFL)

Ward 5

Ethrophic Burnett (DFL)

Jōvan Northington (DFL)

Maurice L Ward (DFL)

Pearll Warren (DFL)

Miles G. Wilson (DFL)

Anndrea Young (DFL)

Ward 6

Jamal Osman, incumbent (DFL)

Mohamoud Hassan (DFL)

Ward 7

Katie Cashman, incumbent (DFL)

Elizabeth Shaffer (DFL)

Corey Ryan Vest (DFL)

Ward 8

Josh Bassais (DFL)

Philip Galberth (Independent)

Soren Stevenson (DFL)

Bob Sullentrop (Republican)

Ward 9

Jason Chavez, incumbent (DFL)

Daniel Orban (Independent)

Ward 10

Aisha Chughtai, incumbent (DFL)

DeShanneon Grimes (DFL)

Lydia Millard (DFL)

Ward 11

Mariam DeMello (DFL)

Jim Meyer (Budgetary Economic Stability)

Jamison Whiting (DFL)

Ward 12

Aurin Chowdhury, incumbent (DFL)

Edward Bear Stops (Community over Politics)

Becka Thompson (DFL)

Ward 13

Bob "Again" Carney Jr. (Climate Revolution Elephant)

Linea Palmisano, incumbent (DFL)

