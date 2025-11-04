Live Minnesota election results: Senate District 29 special election

The Brief Voters in Senate District 29 are choosing who will finish out Sen. Bruce Anderson's term after he died in July. Find live election results below, starting after polls close at 8 p.m.



A special election will be held to fill the vacant seat left by Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson, who died in July 2025.

The race is between Michael Holmstrom Jr., a Republican, and Louis McNutt, a Democrat. Senate District 29 is seen as a safe Republican seat. Anderson won his seat 68-32% in 2022.

Senate District 29 special election results



Race for Minnesota Senate District 29



Voters in Senate District 29, which includes parts of Hennepin, Meeker and Wright counties, including cities such as Maple Lake, Buffalo and Monticello, will head to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide who will finish Sen. Anderson's term, which runs through January 2027.

Anderson, a Republican, died unexpectedly on July 21, 2025. He began his legislative career in 1995, focusing on issues such as agriculture, energy, rural economic development, broadband access and public safety. He was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012, and was actively serving at the time of his death.

Who are the candidates?





Holmstrom, who is endorsed by the GOP, is a father of five children and a small business owner from Buffalo. He ran unsuccessfully for a 2024 seat on the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School Board. Holmstrom defeated two Republican challengers in the special election primary.

McNutt, who is endorsed by the DFL, has lived in Buffalo since 2016 with his wife and three children. He is a heavy equipment mechanic for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. HE is the secretary of AFSCME Council 5. He ran unopposed in the special election primary.



The outcome of the election could impact the balance of power in the Minnesota Senate. Democrats currently have a 33-32 advantage with two open seats, but with special elections in Senate District 47 and Senate District 29, that could change.



