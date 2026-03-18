South Minneapolis shop 'Hunt and Gather': A treasure trove of oddities

The Brief Hunt and Gather in south Minneapolis is a quirky store attracting celebrity customers. Owner Kristi Stratton offers a unique collection of vintage and repurposed items. The store has been a local landmark for nearly 23 years.



Hunt and Gather is a unique store in south Minneapolis that has become a destination for both locals and celebrities.

A unique shopping experience

What we know:

The store, owned by Kristi Stratton, is filled with an eclectic mix of items ranging from vintage textiles and art books to repurposed giant letters salvaged from local businesses. Stratton describes the shop as a reflection of her colorful and fun personality.



Stratton's passion for collecting unusual items is evident throughout the store. "I love trying to find the quirky standalone items, the pow items, we say," said Stratton. Her love for vintage and antiques began early, inspired by her great-grandfather's general store in western Minnesota.

Celebrity appeal

What they're saying:

The store's unique charm has attracted celebrity customers like Sheryl Crow, Francis McDormand, Sally Struthers, and country singer Kasey Musgraves, who once bought a giant head and brought it onstage during a performance in the Twin Cities.



Stratton's connection with her customers is evident, as she still keeps in touch with Maureen McCormick, known for her role as Marcia Brady. "It's just nice when people get it, as I say, and have an interest in, hey, I'm going to put something a little different in my home," said Stratton.

A legacy of creativity

The backstory:

Stratton co-founded the legendary coffee shop Muddy Waters in the late 80s before purchasing an antique store called American Classics, which she transformed into Hunt and Gather. The store has become a landmark over the years, known for its ever-changing, fresh, and quirky inventory.



Stratton's love for the thrill of the hunt keeps her motivated. "I love this. I love doing this. And it's the thrill of the hunt. It really is. That's the name, Hunt and Gather. But to find this stuff is really exciting to me," she said.

'It's controlled chaos'

What we don't know:

The exact number of items in the store remains a mystery. "Could it be a million? I don't know. We have 8,325 square feet. Jammed space. It's possible. Don't make me count them though," said Stratton.