Feeding Our Future: More guilty pleas expected Wednesday

The Brief More guilty pleas are expected in the Feeding Our Future case. Two of the defendants have a change of plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Seven people are scheduled to go to trial in April, with several possibly accepting plea deals this week.



More guilty please are expected Wednesday in the Feeding Our Future fraud case.

Feeding Our Future plea hearings

The backstory:

The first charges in the Feeding Our Future scheme came down in 2022 and the scheme involves accusations of stealing over $250 million intended for pandemic relief to feed children. Since then, 79 people have been charged, with most pleading guilty or being convicted at trial.

On Wednesday, three defendants are set to appear before a federal judge. Ikram Mohamed and Shakur Abdi-Salam both have change-of-plea hearings set, signaling potential guilty pleas. A third defendant, Gandi Mohamed, is expected to reject a plea agreement and proceed to trial.

In total, seven defendants are currently slated for trial in April. However, six of them could still reach plea agreements this week, with additional hearings scheduled for Friday.

Dig deeper:

Wednesday’s change of pleas would secure two more convictions and help avoid trials, as the U.S. Attorney's office faces staffing challenges. More than a dozen federal prosecutors have resigned this year amid concerns over the Justice Department’s handling of Operation Metro Surge.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors said they needed more time to prepare for a separate Feeding Our Future trial scheduled for June, citing staffing changes and the demands of the upcoming April trial.

"Given the April trial, which involves seven defendants and is expected to be lengthy, counsel for the government will not be able to adequately prepare for the trial in this matter," prosecutors said.

What's next:

The change of plea hearings are scheduled to take place late Wednesday morning.