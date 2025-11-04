Live Minnesota election results: School funding referendum requests

The Brief Dozens of school districts across Minnesota are asking taxpayers to approve new funding requests. Find live election results once polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.



Dozens of Minnesota school districts are asking taxpayers to approve new funding, including referendum requests that would fund measures for cybersecurity upgrades to new gyms, as well as requests to help with every day costs the district is facing.

There are more than 90 funding requests on ballots this year.

Minnesota school district funding requests

You can find live results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

School districts that start with A:

School districts that start with B:

School districts that start with C-G:

School districts that start with H-J:

School districts that start with K-M:

School districts that start with N-P:

School districts that start with R:

School districts that start with S:

School districts that start with T-Z:

Election results from around Minnesota

Dig deeper:

Here's a look at election results from around Minnesota: