$1.05 billion released to Minnesota for Blatnik Bridge replacement

The Brief Over $1 billion in federal funding has been released to the State of Minnesota to replace the Blatnik Bridge. The 65-year-old bridge connects Duluth, Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin over the St. Louis Bay. The Blatnik Bridge Project was awarded a federal grant in January 2024, but the funds were not released until this week.



The Blatnik Bridge, which connects Minnesota to Wisconsin, will be replaced after more than $1 billion in federal funding has been secured.

Blatnik Bridge to be replaced

Local perspective:

The 65-year-old Blatnik Bridge, which sees about 33,000 vehicles a day, will start being replaced later in 2026.

The bridge connects Duluth, Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin over the St. Louis Bay. The bridge is currently rated in poor condition and has weight restrictions, along with other safety concerns.

According to Gov. Tim Walz's office, the cost to replace the bridge is estimated at $1.8 billion, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation has goals to modernize its infrastructure, improve safety and better accommodate overweight freights.

Wisconsin and Minnesota have both committed $400 million in state funding for the bridge's replacement.

Federal funding released

The backstory:

The Blatnik Bridge Project was awarded $1.058 billion in federal grant money when the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in January 2024.

However, the funds were not released to Minnesota by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) until this week.

What they're saying:

USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy says the funding was held up because the Biden administration "failed to do the necessary work to obligate these critical dollars," and a backlog of grants left by the last administration.

Under President Trump’s leadership, we are delivering critical dollars to rural America. This Department inherited an unprecedented Biden-Buttigieg backlog of 3,200 grants that were announced to much fanfare but never actually delivered," said Duffy in a statement. "As a son of Wisconsin, I know just how vital this bridge is to the future of Superior and Duluth. After months of hard work, our team is ready to get this money out the door and shovels in the dirt. I want to thank Congressman Stauber for his tireless advocacy for this project on behalf of his constituents and Wisconsin neighbors to the south."

This is a major win for Minnesota and the Twin Ports," Walz said in a statement. "Replacing the Blatnik Bridge will improve safety, strengthen our economy, and support thousands of good-paying jobs. This investment, signed into law by President Biden, should never have been put in jeopardy. Minnesota is ready to break ground and get this project started."

"Today marks a tremendous milestone for our Northland communities. With the official disbursement of Blatnik funds, we will soon see ground break on this critical replacement project," said Congressman Pete Stauber. "For decades, the Blatnik Bridge has carried 33,000 vehicles daily, serving as a vital lifeline for commerce and commuting between the Twin Ports and the broader region. Yet, time has taken its toll, which is why I have made it a priority in my tenure to secure this investment for its replacement. Soon, we will see the launch of a project that will create union jobs, ensure stronger supply chains for industries, and guarantee smoother and safer commutes for workers and tourists. I’m proud to have helped bring this project across the finish line, and I look forward to seeing this bridge arise anew and unlock lasting economic benefits for the Twin Ports for generations to come."

It should be noted that Rep. Stauber voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that covered funding for the Blatnik Bridge Project.

"A safe and reliable Blatnik Bridge is critical for Minnesota’s economic future and for people across our entire region," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. "Replacing this bridge will help Minnesotans who rely on it every day to get to work or to visit friends and family. We made the case to two Administrations on why this funding is so crucial, and now this incredibly important project can move forward without further unnecessary delays and increased costs."

What's next:

Construction on the bridge is expected to start later in 2026.