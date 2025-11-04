Live St. Paul election results: School funding, administrative citations ballot questions

The Brief Voters in St. Paul have two questions on their ballots. Find live election results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.



Voters in St. Paul went to the polls to vote on two ballot questions, including a school funding referendum and a question about civil fines.

St. Paul administrative citations ballot question results

The Administrative Citations initiative, if approved, would help grant authority for the city to issue civil fines for violations instead of only relying on criminal citations. The proposed change, which received a unanimous 7-0 vote from the City Council in late 2024 with the support of Mayor Melvin Carter, aims to create a more balanced system and avoid overcriminalization.

St. Paul school district funding referendum

St. Paul Public Schools' operating levy request would "help protect our academically challenging and engaging programs so every student can access the opportunities they deserve," according to the district.

The levy would generate approximately $37.2 million per year in additional revenue for the district, and would be approximately $26 more per month or $309 per year in property taxes for a St. Paul home valued at $289,200, the district states.

