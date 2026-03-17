Minnesota bill would end vaccine exemptions for conscientious objectors

The Brief A debate is occurring in Minnesota over a bill to remove conscientious objection exemptions for the MMR vaccine amid a significant measles outbreak. The measles outbreak has resulted in over 3,500 cases since January of last year, with more than 300 children hospitalized. Senate Republicans oppose the bill, advocating for parental decision-making on vaccinations.



As the country experiences the worst measles outbreak in decades, a battle is brewing at the capitol over Minnesota's vaccination requirements for kids.

Vaccine exemptions bills

The backstory:

A Senate committee passed a bill Tuesday morning to take away the state’s exemption for conscientious objection, but only for the measles, mumps, and rubella shot – or MMR.

Kids going into childcare, preschool, or K through 12 school would have to get the vaccine unless they have a medical exemption.

What they're saying:

"These diseases are highly contagious and maintaining high vaccination coverage in schools and child care settings is critical to preventing outbreaks," said Dr. Kaitlin McLean, American Academy of Pediatrics.

"For many of us, like my own family, vaccination decisions aren't just medical," said Heather Harstad of Pipestone. "They're moral and spiritual. We believe God gave us stewardship over our bodies and our children. Enforcing compliance overrides that sacred duty."

Rising infections

By the numbers:

Widespread vaccinations got measles infection so low that it was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000.

But vaccination rates have fallen drastically and there have now been more than 3,500 measles cases since January 2025, with more than 300 children requiring hospitalization.

Less than 4% of the people who caught it were fully vaccinated.

The other side:

Senate Republicans generally opposed the bill to remove conscientious objections, arguing parents should make the decisions for their kids.