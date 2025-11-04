Live Minnesota election results roundup: 2025 local races

The Brief Voters across Minnesota are choosing their next mayors, city council members, and voting in school board races and for school funding requests. Find live election results once polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.



Voters across Minnesota are casting ballots on Tuesday in municipal and school board races.

Below, you'll find a roundup of election results from across the state.

Minneapolis mayoral race

Fifteen candidates are on the ballot for the 2025 mayoral race, including incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey, who is seeking a third term. Sen. Omar Fateh is expected to be Mayor Frey's biggest challenger in the race.

You can find live results from the ranked choice voting election below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Read more about the race and the results here.

St. Paul mayoral race

Five people are running for mayor in the St. Paul mayoral race, including incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter, who is seeking a third term.

You can find live results from the ranked choice voting election below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Read more about the race and the results here.

Senate District 47 special election

A special election will choose who finishes former Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell's term in office after she was convicted of first-degree burglary and resigned her seat over the summer.

Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger, a Democrat, is facing off against Dwight Dorau, a Republican, for the open seat, which leads Democrat. Mitchell won the seat in 2022 by a 59-41% margin, beating Dorau.

You can find live results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Read more about the race and the results here.

Senate District 29 special election

A special election will be held to fill the vacant seat left by Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson, who died in July 2025.

The race is between Michael Holmstrom Jr., a Republican, and Louis McNutt, a Democrat. Senate District 29 is seen as a safe Republican seat. Anderson won his seat 68-32% in 2022.

You can find live results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Read more about the race and the results here.

Minneapolis city council race

You can find live results from the ranked choice voting election below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Read more about the race and the results here.

Minnesota school district funding requests

You can find live results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Find live results here.

Minnesota school board races

You can find live results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Find live results here.

Twin Cities metro area city council races

You can find live results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Read more about the race and the results here.

Minnesota city council races (excluding Twin Cities races)

You can find live results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Read more about the race and the results here.

Minnesota mayoral races

You can find live results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Read more about the race and the results here.

St. Paul ballot question

You can find live results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Read more about the race and the results here.

Minnesota ballot questions

You can find live results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Read more about the race and the results here.