Suspected double homicide in Anoka County leaves child, woman dead

The Brief The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected double homicide in the City of Lexington. Authorities found a deceased woman and gravely injured boy in the home. The child ultimately died at the hospital. A suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Two people, including a child, are dead following a suspected double homicide in Anoka County early Wednesday morning.

Double homicide in Anoka County

What we know:

Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting around 12:52 a.m. at a home near the 9300 block of Ryan Place in the City of Lexington.

At the scene, authorities found a woman dead inside the residence and a gravely injured young boy. The child was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities searched the surrounding area and located a man, who was apprehended by the K-9 and taken into custody. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the incident does not appear to be random and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released pending formal identification and notification of family members. Additional details about the victims and circumstances of the double homicide were not immediately available.

The case remains under investigation by the Centennial Lakes Police Department, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.