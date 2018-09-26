Minneapolis City Council rejected Jamar Clark settlement in closed-door meeting
The Minneapolis City Council rejected a proposed settlement in the Jamar Clark case last week, but remains open to negotiations, Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal announced in federal court proceedings Wednesday.
New temporary site for Minneapolis homeless encampment approved by City Council
The Minneapolis City Council approved a new temporary site for its homeless encampment at a meeting Wednesday.
Minneapolis City Council discusses police oversight
The Minneapolis City Council discussed its issue of police oversight Wednesday, but members of the public took their time at the microphone to air broader grievances about the police department.
Anti-violence activists made their voices heard at Minneapolis City Hall Thursday
In the wake of a rash of Minneapolis violence, activists descended on City Hall Thursday to voice their concerns about City Council involvement.
Mpls City Council shows support for stricter gun laws
The City of Minneapolis is officially adopting a resolution, renewing the council's commitment to end gun violence.
History made in Minneapolis City Council election
Two transgender candidates were elected to the Minneapolis City Council, making history in a major U.S. city.