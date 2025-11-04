Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Live Minnesota election results: School board races

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  November 4, 2025 1:34pm CST
Election
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Several school districts have school board races on the ballot, including Anoka-Hennepin, the largest district in the state.
    • Find live election results once polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several school districts have school board races on the ballot, including Anoka-Hennepin, the largest district in the state.

Minnesota school board race results

You can find live results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4. 

School districts that start with A-E:

School districts that start with F-H:

School districts that start with K-M:

School districts that start with N-R: 

School districts that start with S: 

School districts that start with W:

Election results from around Minnesota

Dig deeper:

Here's a look at election results from around Minnesota: 

ElectionMinnesotaEducation