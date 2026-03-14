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Ex-ICE attorney Julie Le announces bid for 5th Congressional District

By
Published  March 14, 2026 12:55pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9
Julie Le announces run for 5th Congressional District in November

Julie Le announces run for 5th Congressional District in November

Julie Le made national headlines last month for saying in court, "this system sucks, this job sucks," referring to an overload in immigration cases during Operation Metro Surge. The now former ICE attorney on Saturday in Brooklyn Park announced she's running for Congress. Le will challenge the seat currently held by Ilhan Omar in the Fifth District. 

The Brief

    • Former immigration attorney Julie Le made it official on Saturday she's running for Congress in November.
    • Le will challenge for Ilhan Omar's seat in the 5th Congressional District.
    • Le was an ICE attorney in the heart of Operation Metro Surge, and went viral in February for saying in court, "this system sucks, this job sucks."

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Julie Le made national headlines in February after saying in court, "this system sucks, this job sucks," referring to an overload in immigration cases during Operation Metro Surge.

The now ex-ICE attorney is running for Congress

Julie Le running for 5th Congressional District

What we know:

Le made the announcement official Saturday at a campaign event in front of family and supporters in Brooklyn Park. Le will run as a Democrat for the Fifth Congressional District, a seat currently held by Ilhan Omar.

"I’m overwhelmed with your love and support. I wouldn’t run if it wasn’t for the support, I know that I’m not by myself. You guys are the fuel that give me hope that I can do this type of job. Together we can do it," Le told her supporters.

Immigration among top issues

Why you should care:

Among Le’s top priorities is comprehensive immigration reform. She was on the front line during ICE operations in the Twin Cities defending immigration cases.

The aftermath of Operation Metro Surge, and the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, are serving as motivation for her campaign to cause change.

"Our community has faced a lot of challenges, family being torn apart, people being detained unlawfully. Innocent U.S. citizens have been killed because they exercised their constitutional right, family businesses closed because we have no workers to do the jobs. That’s the reason why I am here," Le said.

‘This system sucks, this job sucks’

What they're saying:

Le was removed from handling immigration cases by the Trump Administration hours after her outburst in court. Le previously represented ICE in immigration court but volunteered to help the U.S. Attorney's office respond to a flood of litigation from immigrants who claim they have been wrongfully detained during Operation Metro Surge.

Le wouldn't comment on the circumstances of her departure.

The FOX 9 Investigators previously reported there have been more habeas petitions from immigrants in the first part of the year than in all of 2025.

Le had been assigned to more than 85 of those cases, according to the federal court docket.

In her February court appearance, Le acknowledged that government attorneys were "overwhelmed" by the amount of litigation.

"This system sucks, this job sucks," Le said.

PoliticsImmigrationElectionBrooklyn Park