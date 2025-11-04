Live Minneapolis election results 2025: Mayor race

The Brief Voters in Minneapolis are choosing their next mayor on a ranked choice voting ballot. Find live election results below, starting after polls close at 8 p.m.



Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls to choose their next mayor between incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey, who is seeking a third term, and 14 other candidates, including Sen. Omar Fateh, who is expected to be Frey's biggest challenger.

Minneapolis mayor election results

Find live election results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.

Minneapolis mayor candidates

A whopping 15 candidates are on the ballot for the mayoral race. For more information on the candidates, you can click here.

The list of candidates includes:

Mayor Jacob Frey, incumbent (DFL)

Sen. Omar Fateh (DFL)

DeWayne Davis (DFL)

Jazz Hampton (DFL)

Brenda Short (DFL)

Kevin Dwire (Socialist Workers Party)

Laverne Turner (Independent)

Alejandro Richardson (Independent)

Andrea Revel (For The People)

Charlie McCloud (Independent)

Troy A. Peterson (Momunist)

Jeffrey Alan Wagner (Why Not Wagner)

Xavier Pauke (Protecting Tomorrow's Dreams)

Kevin Ward (Nobody's Party)

Adam Terzich (Renaissance)



