Emily Koski drops out of Minneapolis mayoral race

article

The Brief Emily Koski, the Ward 11 council member, is dropping her bid to be the next mayor of Minneapolis. Koski said under the current political climate she can't be her "authentic self and be a candidate in this race the way it demands." Koski announced on Monday she is dropping out of the race.



Emily Koski has ended her campaign for mayor of Minneapolis.

Koski drops out of Minneapolis mayoral race

What they're saying:

Koski, the Ward 11 council member, announced Monday she is ending her campaign for mayor.

"I entered this race because I love this city — and I believe deeply in what it can become. But I’ve come to a hard truth: under the current political climate, I can’t be my authentic self and be a candidate in this race the way it demands."

Koski added, "As a woman, that balance is even harder. We carry the weight of families, jobs, others' expectations—and then we’re told to do more. Women are expected to change — shape ourselves to fit whatever version makes others more comfortable. These are the unspoken burdens women face every day — in politics and far beyond it. And yet we keep going. We keep showing up."

Koski stressed the stakes in this election are high, and urged residents to make informed choices.

"I still believe this election is an opportunity for Minneapolis to move in a new direction—and I encourage you to learn about the candidates in this race," Koski said. "Look for the leaders that are bringing people together. Listen to those who offer real, workable solutions and are committed to doing the hard, often unglamorous work of making city government actually work."

Who is running for Minneapolis mayor

Local perspective:

Several other people are still campaigning for mayor of Minneapolis. They include:

Rev. Dr. Dewayne Davis

Howard Dotson

Sen. Omar Fateh

Incumber Mayor Jacob Frey is planning to run for a third term

Jazz Hampton

Brenda Short

Voters in Minneapolis will head to the polls on Nov. 4 to pick their next mayor, as well as 13 city council seats.