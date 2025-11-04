Live St. Paul election results 2025: Mayor race
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Voters in St. Paul went to the polls to choose their next mayor between incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter, who is seeking a third term, and four other candidates.
St. Paul mayor election results
Find live election results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.
St. Paul mayor candidates
Five candidates are on the ballot for the mayoral race. For more information on the candidates, you can click here.
The list of candidates includes:
- Melvin Carter, DFL/incumbent
- State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her
- Yan Chen, business owner and scientist
- Adam Dullinger, engineer
- Mike Hilborn, business owner
