Live St. Paul election results 2025: Mayor race

Voters in St. Paul are choosing their next mayor on a ranked choice voting ballot. Find live election results below, starting after polls close at 8 p.m.



Voters in St. Paul went to the polls to choose their next mayor between incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter, who is seeking a third term, and four other candidates.

St. Paul mayor election results

Find live election results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.

St. Paul mayor candidates



Five candidates are on the ballot for the mayoral race. For more information on the candidates, you can click here.

The list of candidates includes:

Melvin Carter, DFL/incumbent

State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her

Yan Chen, business owner and scientist

Adam Dullinger, engineer

Mike Hilborn, business owner

Election results from around Minnesota



