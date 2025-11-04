Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Live St. Paul election results 2025: Mayor race

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  November 4, 2025 1:17pm CST
Election
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Voters in St. Paul are choosing their next mayor on a ranked choice voting ballot.
    • Find live election results below, starting after polls close at 8 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Voters in St. Paul went to the polls to choose their next mayor between incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter, who is seeking a third term, and four other candidates. 

St. Paul mayor election results 

Find live election results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Minnesota 2025 election results

St. Paul mayor candidates

Local perspective:

Five candidates are on the ballot for the mayoral race. For more information on the candidates, you can click here.

The list of candidates includes:

  • Melvin Carter, DFL/incumbent
  • State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her
  • Yan Chen, business owner and scientist
  • Adam Dullinger, engineer
  • Mike Hilborn, business owner

Election results from around Minnesota

Dig deeper:

Here's a look at election results from around Minnesota: 

ElectionSt. Paul