Taste Buds: World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls

Stephanie Hansen visits Isles Bun & Coffee in Minneapolis to uncover the secrets behind their made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls, voted the world’s best by World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls in 2024 with a special nod to their famous Puppy Dog Tails.

Back in the kitchen, Jacob Wood from Sunday Bake demonstrates the science of a Tangzhong water roux and the magic of brown butter, used to make their rich and pillowy Original Roll (available for order on Instagram).

Finally, Stephanie shares a Hansen Hack for blueberry lemon rolls using frozen dough, proving that even a "womp womp" moment in the kitchen can lead to a delicious comeback.

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.

Blueberry Cinnamon Rolls with Lemon Frosting

Ingredients

12 frozen bread rolls, thawed overnight (we used Rhodes Dinner Rolls)

1 Tbsp butter, softened

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 cup high quality blueberry jam

1 cup powdered sugar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened

1 Tbsp milk

4 oz goat cheese, thawed

1 Tbsp lemon zest