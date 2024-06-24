MN weather: Roads closing in Twin Cities, latest on flooding across Minnesota

Flooding from the recent heavy rainfall is leading to emergencies across Minnesota, and cities are taking precautions as rivers continue to rise.

Gov. Tim Walz is giving an update Monday morning on the state's response to the flooding as cities prepare for even more rain.

Twin Cities preparing for flooding

The Mississippi River has risen nearly five feet since St. Paul first closed some roads and parks nearly three weeks ago. As of Tuesday morning, additional roads had been shut down as the water level continued to rise.

City crews closed a three-mile stretch of Shepard Road and Warner Road on the north side of the river on Sunday night, and parts of Water Street and Second Street are also closed. The roads will remain shut down until the river returns to a safe level.

Meanwhile, Eden Prairie closed River Road between Hennepin Town Road and Parker Drive on Monday morning due to rising water from the Minnesota River.

With so much rain, the Mississippi watershed has been inundated with runoff from across the state. In St. Paul, the river has risen four feet in less than a week and shows no signs of slowing down. The banks have overflown and caused flooding in places like Harriet Island.

The Mississippi River at St. Paul is currently less than an inch from moderate flood stage. The water level is expected to rise another five and a half feet by the end of the week, well above the major flood stage.

While some rivers, like the Crow in Delano, have already crested, others, like the Minnesota River at Jordan, continue to rise and are forecasted to reach near-record levels before the water starts to recede.

Areas to the south have been hit even harder by floodwaters, prompting Gov. Walz to declare a peacetime emergency. Over the weekend, the National Guard was put on standby to be ready and help communities if needed.

Gov. Walz is holding a briefing Monday morning to update Minnesotans on the state’s response to areas hit hard by flooding.

Flooding in St. Paul on June 24, 2024. (FOX 9)

Southern Minnesota flooding

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office shared drone footage showing a substantial amount of water well beyond the banks of the Cannon River. Once the water recedes, cleanup efforts will begin.

Until then, the county is asking residents and business owners to email details about any storm-related property damage. That information will be used to try to get disaster relief from both the state and federal governments.

Just down the river at the Memorial Field in Dundas, dozens of people helped the Dundas Dukes sandbag the field on Friday. However, it wasn't enough to keep the infield dry as the river reached record levels over the weekend.

Meanwhile, public health officials are reminding people about the dangers of floodwater contamination. Starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, residents can drop off flood contaminated items at the county's solid waste facility in Dundas.

Further south, members of the Waterville community are in a race against time as water levels continue to rise, leaving parts of the area unrecognizable. City administrators say 1,000 have already filled and distributed 60,000 sandbags.

"This is by all accounts the largest flooding event that Waterville has experienced," Le Seuer County Commissioner David Preisler said.

Le Sueur County, particularly the City of Waterville, has been hit hard with 14–18 inches of rainfall, which the governor's office says has put local lakes and the Cannon River at "uncontrollable" water levels.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, along with Congresswoman Angie Craig, visited the area on Sunday to survey the damage and vowed to do whatever they could to secure federal resources to help communities recover.

Northern Minnesota flooding

People in northern Minnesota are dealing with the aftermath of flooding after receiving a substantial amount of rain, which washed out roads, toppled trees, and caused significant flooding in some areas.

St. Louis County officials say the floodwaters are receding in Cook, allowing recovery efforts to move forward. Unfortunately, it's a different Biwabik and Brookston along the St. Louis River. There are still nearly 40 roads closed across St. Louis County.

"I’ve never seen anything like this before. And to have it coming up so far so fast it’s scary. It’s a scary time," a St. Louis County resident said of the flooding.

While there was a break from the rain on Sunday, more showers could be on the way for Monday.