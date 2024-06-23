Gov. Walz sends National Guard to help with flooding in southern MN

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County
24
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM CDT, Wabasha County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:20 PM CDT, Rock County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:49 AM CDT until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:30 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:36 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Lyon County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:05 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:36 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

Gov. Walz sends National Guard to help with flooding in southern MN

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 23, 2024 11:44am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN communities deal with flooding, prep for more

Streams and rivers throughout Minnesota are dealing with flooding, with communities preparing for even more rain on the way. FOX 9’s Rob Olson is live in Waterville – surrounded by water.

WATERVILLE, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and called in the National Guard to help with flooding in southern Minnesota after heavy rainfall over the past week.

Le Sueur County, particularly the City of Waterville, has been hit hard with 14-18 inches of rainfall, which the governor's office says has put local lakes and the Cannon River at "uncontrollable" water levels.

Some residents have been evacuated and the flooding has already caused significant damage.

The Le Sueur Sheriff's Office had requested help from the National Guard to help with logistics and operations support, the state says. Local and county crews have been working for days to combat the flooding but the governor's office says the weekend rain increased the need for extra manpower.

"Across the state, intense rain has had catastrophic effects. Flooding has left entire communities under feet of water, causing severe damage to property and numerous road closures. As flooding continues, the National Guard is ready to step up to help our neighbors," said Governor Walz. "Their response will provide invaluable support that will be critical in ensuring the safety of Minnesotans during this difficult time."