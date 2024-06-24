MN weather: Turning hot and steamy Monday, late day strong storms possible

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:30 AM CDT, Buffalo County
18
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:48 AM CDT, Wabasha County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:20 PM CDT, Rock County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:49 AM CDT until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Lyon County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:24 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Brown County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

MN weather: Turning hot and steamy Monday, late day strong storms possible

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 24, 2024 6:14am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Turning hot and steamy Monday

It's turning hot and steamy on Monday. Southwest Minnesota is under a heat advisory with temperatures in the triple digits. The Twin Cities metro's high is 88 degrees, but it feels more like the mid-90s. While the day will be relatively calm, there is a possibility for strong storms later in the day.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It is turning hot and steamy on Monday, and strong storms could be possible later in the day. 

Southwest Minnesota is under a heat advisory due to highs in the 90s, but it feels more like the triple digits. The Twin Cities metro is not much cooler, with a high of 88 degrees, but feeling closer to the mid-90s. 

The day will be quiet, but scattered showers could occur in the early to mid-afternoon hours. In the evening, a stronger system could expand in west and central Minnesota and push eastward. 

If the system does develop, it could bring small baseball-sized hail, winds gusting to 75+ mph, and isolated tornadoes. As of Monday morning, Minnesota is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather.

Once the system pushes off to the south and east, the overnight hours are quiet, and temperatures dip into the low 70s.

Tuesday is calmer as clouds linger in the morning. It will still be warm, but temperatures will dip slightly with highs in the mid-80s and continue to cool into the 70s for the remainder of the week. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)