MN weather: Turning hot and steamy Monday, late day strong storms possible

It is turning hot and steamy on Monday, and strong storms could be possible later in the day.

Southwest Minnesota is under a heat advisory due to highs in the 90s, but it feels more like the triple digits. The Twin Cities metro is not much cooler, with a high of 88 degrees, but feeling closer to the mid-90s.

The day will be quiet, but scattered showers could occur in the early to mid-afternoon hours. In the evening, a stronger system could expand in west and central Minnesota and push eastward.

If the system does develop, it could bring small baseball-sized hail, winds gusting to 75+ mph, and isolated tornadoes. As of Monday morning, Minnesota is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather.

Once the system pushes off to the south and east, the overnight hours are quiet, and temperatures dip into the low 70s.

Tuesday is calmer as clouds linger in the morning. It will still be warm, but temperatures will dip slightly with highs in the mid-80s and continue to cool into the 70s for the remainder of the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: