Waterville, Minn. residents battle historic flooding

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County
24
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM CDT, Wabasha County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:20 PM CDT, Rock County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:49 AM CDT until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:30 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:36 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Lyon County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:05 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:36 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

Waterville, Minn. residents battle historic flooding

By
Published  June 23, 2024 5:32pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

Historic flooding in Waterville, Minn.

City administrators say 1,000 volunteers have already filled and distributed 60,000 sandbags, and there have been talks about bringing in the National Guard.

WATERVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An hour south of Minneapolis, Mother Nature has declared war on the city of Waterville.

On all sides of Christa Wolner’s home on the north edge of town, the sound of generators and pumps has taken over.  The smell of dirty water is overwhelming home basements.

Along the lake, sleep-deprived homeowners are making their final stand.

"I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s a scary time," homeowner Christa Wolner told FOX 9. "If Mother Nature can just stop give us a break. That’s all we need right now… I’m exhausted, we’re taking shifts because we have to be watching our pumps every two hours."

Waterville flooding: Chopper video shows damage

Chopper video shows the flooding caused by the recent heavy rain in Waterville, Minn.

The Wolner family has four water pumps working around the clock and a wall of sandbags along the backside of their house.

City administrators say 1,000 volunteers have already filled and distributed 60,000 sandbags, and there have been talks about bringing in the National Guard.

They have no idea when the water will stop rising, but do not expect that to happen anytime in the next couple of days.

Image 1 of 7

Aerial video of flooding in Waterville, Minn. on June 23, 2024.

From: FOX 9

"This is by all accounts the largest flooding event that Waterville has experienced," Le Seuer County Commissioner David Preisler said.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith were in town on Sunday to survey damage. They say they will work to get federal assistance for the town’s recovery.

"People are coming together, are going to stay strong and keep fighting the good fight," Waterville Police Chief John Manning finished.