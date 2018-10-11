Part 2: Duluth cleaning up after damaging storm surge
A storm swept through Duluth, Minn. causing extreme flooding Canal Park business district.
High waves in Canal Park in Duluth, Minn.
A storm over Lake Superior is causing high waves and flooding in Canal Park near Duluth, Minnesota. Photo credit: Pepin Young/Bent Paddle Brewing Company.
Protests outside Trump rally in Duluth
Protesters gathered outside a Trump rally in Duluth Wednesday evening.
Duluth officers rescue bear cub trapped in family's basement
Two police officers in Duluth, Minnesota rescued a bear cub that had accidentally trapped itself in a family's basement and reunited it with its mother, who they found waiting outside. Video credit: Officer Taylor Stutsman
