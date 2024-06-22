Minnesota rain totals: Southern region drenched again Friday evening

Before the weather finally turns sunny on Sunday, Minnesotans dealt with heavy rain yet again in the southern half of the state on Friday evening.

Here's a look at some rain totals:

Adrian: 9.80 inches

Mankato: 6.89 inches

Worthington: 5.56 inches

Faribault: 4.78 inches

Rochester: 4.75 inches

Earlier in the week, Minnesotans in the northern portion of the state dealt with excessive rain that led to both widespread flooding and damage.

Several communities throughout Minnesota currently have sandbagging operations underway.

Numerous roads have also either been damaged, or remain closed due to flooding. You can find an updated list compiled by FOX 9 here.