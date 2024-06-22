Minnesota rain totals: Southern region drenched again Friday evening

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:00 AM CDT until WED 5:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:30 AM CDT, Wabasha County
Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 PM CDT, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:17 PM CDT until SUN 5:49 PM CDT, Olmsted County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:42 AM CDT until MON 9:47 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:51 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 11:59 AM CDT until SAT 12:30 PM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from SAT 2:29 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SUN 9:45 AM CDT, Jackson County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Nobles County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:20 PM CDT, Goodhue County
Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Flood Warning
from SAT 8:34 AM CDT until SUN 9:30 AM CDT, Cottonwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:12 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Hennepin County, Wright County
Flood Warning
from SAT 2:23 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

Minnesota rain totals: Southern region drenched again Friday evening

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 22, 2024 11:28am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

Another wet Saturday with sunshine ahead

Another wet Saturday will offer a last gasp at more rain, before most of Minnesota begins to dry out a bit early next week.

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Before the weather finally turns sunny on Sunday, Minnesotans dealt with heavy rain yet again in the southern half of the state on Friday evening.

Here's a look at some rain totals:

  • Adrian: 9.80 inches
  • Mankato: 6.89 inches
  • Worthington: 5.56 inches
  • Faribault: 4.78 inches
  • Rochester: 4.75 inches

Earlier in the week, Minnesotans in the northern portion of the state dealt with excessive rain that led to both widespread flooding and damage.

Several communities throughout Minnesota currently have sandbagging operations underway.

Numerous roads have also either been damaged, or remain closed due to flooding. You can find an updated list compiled by FOX 9 here.