Minneapolis shoppers, grocery stores prepare for Trump's tariffs

The Brief President Donald Trump's 10% flat rate tariffs on all imported goods went into effect on Saturday. With all the tariff talk, it could impact your wallet at the grocery store. Shoppers at one grocery store are thinking of cutting back on entertainment or finding food alternatives.



Shoppers are keeping an eye on grocery prices

What we know:

A spokesperson for Wedge community co-op says prices haven’t been impacted so far. As it sources food locally first, but things like avocados, bananas, or mangos come from Mexico.

These could go up in price at any moment. Consumers are paying attention to the dollar.

"I definitely am watching prices. Try to buy things that are on sale," said Mary Costello.

"We'd rather cut back in different parts of our lives than on food," said Mike Kuhs.

Cutting back on spending or finding food alternatives

What they're saying:

Amid all this tariff talk, the question on many shoppers' minds is whether to cut back on entertainment or find other food alternatives.

"We try to plan everything out before we get to the grocery store so you don't get distracted by, you know, buying too many extras or things that we don't need," said Kuhs.

So Kuhs tries to avoid snacks.

But other shoppers could feel the pinch at checkout if produce like avocados and bananas goes up.

"I would definitely have to think about stopping buying them just because, you know, it makes a difference in the paycheck, for sure," said Costello.

Local perspective:

A spokesperson for Wedge Community Co-op tells Fox 9, that so far it hasn’t seen the impact of tariffs on imported food products, but they’re keeping an eye on imports from South America which the Co-op relies on.

"If they need to make increases, and then we will pass on the smallest increase possible to our shoppers," said Jill Hotler Marketing Director at Wedge Community Co-