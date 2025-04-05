'Hands Off!' rally draws protesters to MN State Capitol
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Protesters at the Minnesota State Capitol and across the country are rallying against what they say is a "Trump-Musk billionaire takeover" that threatens their freedoms.
"Hands Off!" rally in Minnesota
Big picture view:
Organizers say the protest is a coalition of multiple organizations, including Indivisible Twin Cities and Women's March Minnesota.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is also expected to speak at the rally.
Similar demonstrations are happening across the United States.
