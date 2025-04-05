'Hands Off!' rally draws protesters to MN State Capitol

The Brief The "Hands Off!" rally is set to happen at the Minnesota State Capitol on Saturday. The protest is made up of a coalition of organizations that are against policies put forward by the Trump administration. Several similar protests are taking place across the United States.



Protesters at the Minnesota State Capitol and across the country are rallying against what they say is a "Trump-Musk billionaire takeover" that threatens their freedoms.

FOX 9 will have a live stream of the protest in the player above when it begins at noon on Saturday.

"Hands Off!" rally in Minnesota

Big picture view:

Organizers say the protest is a coalition of multiple organizations, including Indivisible Twin Cities and Women's March Minnesota.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is also expected to speak at the rally.

Similar demonstrations are happening across the United States.

FOX 9 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.