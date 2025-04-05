Woman dies after being run over in St. Louis County

article

The Brief Authorities say a woman is dead after she was "run over" on Friday night. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Meadowlands Township just after 6:50 p.m. Investigators say the incident "appears to be unintentional."



A woman is dead after authorities say she was "run over by a vehicle" on Friday night.

Fatal pedestrian crash in St. Louis County

What we know:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 7800 block of Blue Spruce Road in Meadowlands Township at 6:52 p.m. of Friday for a report that a "person was run over by a vehicle."

The woman died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the incident "appears to be unintentional" and everyone involved was identified.

The incident is being investigated by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office as well as the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

Details on the victim's age and identity have not yet been released.

No criminal charges related to the incident have been announced.