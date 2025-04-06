Woman fatally struck on I-494 Saturday night
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 66-year-old Bloomington woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV on Interstate 494 (I-494) Saturday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday when a woman "ran across the eastbound lanes on I-494" and was struck by a Ford Explorer in the right lane west of 34th Avenue.
The woman, Cynthia Finnell, 66, of Bloomington, died at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The driver, a 49-year-old Lakeville man, was not injured, and authorities have not announced any criminal charges.
Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time of the crash.
