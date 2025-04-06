Woman fatally struck on I-494 Saturday night

article

The Brief A woman is dead after she was struck by a Ford Explorer at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say it happened after she ran across the eastbound lanes of Interstate 494. The driver was not injured, and no criminal charges were announced.



A 66-year-old Bloomington woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV on Interstate 494 (I-494) Saturday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Fatal pedestrian crash in Bloomington

Big picture view:

Authorities say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday when a woman "ran across the eastbound lanes on I-494" and was struck by a Ford Explorer in the right lane west of 34th Avenue.

The woman, Cynthia Finnell, 66, of Bloomington, died at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver, a 49-year-old Lakeville man, was not injured, and authorities have not announced any criminal charges.

Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time of the crash.